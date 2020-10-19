AMC Theatres to Resume Operations on October 23 at Many Theatres in the State of New York, Which Is Vital to the Theatrical Exhibition Industry

Approximately a dozen AMC locations are expected to resume operations this Friday, primarily in portions of Upstate New York and on Long Island. The full list of New York AMCs expected to reopen on October 23 will be available later this week. As a result of these openings, AMC expects to have approximately 530 of its 600-theatre circuit open and serving guests by the end of October. Beginning Friday, AMC will be serving guests in 44 of the 45 states where it has theatres, and all these AMC locations will abide by all state and local ordinances.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced that several AMC locations throughout New York state will resume operations beginning Friday, October 23. The reopenings are a result of the recent announcement by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, allowing movie theatres throughout much of the state to reopen.

AMC CEO Adam Aron commented: “The reopening of movie theatres around the country is essential to the theatrical industry and the entire entertainment ecosystem. It has become clear that movie studios are not willing to release blockbuster product until key major markets are open. Therefore, it is a monumental step in the right direction for our entire industry that theatres are starting to open across the state of New York. We thank Governor Cuomo and local leaders in our New York communities for allowing guests to return to AMC at several locations throughout the state. We continue to work closely with state and local authorities about the reopening of New York City, which we now hope with increasing confidence is not far away.”

Aron continued, “We continue to see state and local governments all across the United States recognize the strong steps we have taken through AMC Safe & Clean to ensure that we are reopening responsibly and with a focus on the health and safety of our guests and associates. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicates that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”