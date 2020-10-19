Troilus Reports Up to 203 g/t (6.53 oz/Tonne) Gold, 2,440 g/t (78.45 oz/Tonne) Silver and 4.37% Copper From Insitu Sample Located 10km South of Current Mineral Resource

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report further results from the summer 2020 regional exploration program on its 100%-owned Troilus Project, located northeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, including the highest insitu gold grades recovered to date within the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Earlier this year, Troilus increased its land position by more than 90,000 ha, becoming the largest claim holder within this highly prospective greenstone belt (see press releases dated April 28, July 21 and October 8, 2020). The exploration program focused on generating high-priority targets within this extensive land package. Results reported herein were obtained from our newly defined Testard target (see Figure 1), located approximately 10 kilometres south of the main mineral resource area (Zones Z87, Z87 South, J Zone and Southwest) and mine site.

203 g/t (6.53oz/t) gold, 2,440 g/t (78.45 oz/t) silver and 4.37% copper from outcrop (Sample Y939452).

Additional Testard outcrop samples: 54.2 g/t gold (Sample Y939451) 34.9 g/t gold (Sample Y939441) 13.55 g/t gold (Sample Y939446) 8.44 g/t gold (Sample Y939444) 8.25 g/t gold (Sample Y939445) 2.35 g/t gold (Sample Y346903) As well as 31.5 g/t and 13.4 g/t silver (Samples Y346903 and Y346902)

Mineralization occurs within a 35-45 metre wide zone of brittle deformation and quartz vein swarms, hosted within a broad, undelineated intrusive tonalite package.

Similar Testard mineralization has been traced in outcrop on Troilus ground up to 400 metres from the main showing.

The silica flooding and brittle features that host gold bearing sulphides at Testard have the same characteristics as the Troilus mine and the newly discovered Southwest Zone.

Results from 35 surface samples obtained in the vicinity of the Testard showing are still pending. Extensive mechanical clearing has been completed and channel samples were taken with further results pending.



“We are thrilled with the latest insitu results including, the highest grade gold occurrence on our property to date and the highest ever reported in outcrop within the Frotêt-Evans Belt, located only 10 kilometres from our resource and mine site,” said Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus. “What’s particularly exciting about these results is that the geological characteristics of the Testard Zone and host rock are not only the same as our main mineral resource zones, including the newest Southwest Zone discovered earlier this year, but also hold many geological similarities to the recently announced Beyan Gold Zone Discovery (see press release dated September 30, 2020) and the Goldfield Boulder Zone discovery (see press release dated October 8, 2020), located 8 kilometres and 36 kilometres away from the Troilus mine site. To date, gold bearing outcrops displaying the same geological features as these positive Testard results have already been traced over a strike length of 400 metres and we look forward to pending results and further planned work to better define this zone. Results from our regional exploration program continue to validate our revised geologic model and exploration approach. The scale and range of the gold-bearing system at Troilus is very exciting, and continues to strengthen our confidence in the district potential of our project.”