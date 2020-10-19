PUBLICATION OF eQ PLC’S Q3 2020 INTERIM REPORT AND INVITATION TO RESULT PRESENTATION

eQ PLC INVESTOR NEWS

19 October 2020, at 2:30 p.m.

eQ Plc will publish its Q3 2020 interim report on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 27 October 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The press conference will held at eQ's head office in Helsinki, address Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki and it is also possible to participate via webcast. The webcast participation requires a registration.