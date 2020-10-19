Front Yard Residential Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Pretium and Ares Management for $13.50 Per Share in Cash

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front Yard Residential Corporation (“Front Yard” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RESI), an industry leading provider of high-quality and affordable rental homes, announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby a partnership led by Pretium and including funds managed by the Real Estate Equity and Alternative Credit strategies of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (together, the “Partnership”), will acquire Front Yard in a transaction valued at approximately $2.4 billion, including debt to be assumed or refinanced.

Under the terms of the agreement, Front Yard stockholders will receive $13.50 in cash per share. The per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 35.5% over Front Yard’s closing share price on October 16, 2020, the last trading day prior to today’s announcement, and 45.4% over Front Yard’s one-month volume-weighted average share price.

“We are excited to have reached an agreement with Pretium and Ares Management for the sale of our company, which we believe represents an outstanding, value-maximizing outcome for Front Yard stockholders,” said George Ellison, Front Yard’s Chief Executive Officer. “Pretium has built an impressive portfolio of single-family rental homes and has developed an industry-leading platform that includes more than 40,000 homes under management. I am confident that the combination of our complementary portfolios, with increased size and scale, operating leverage and efficiencies, will deliver significant benefits to our platform and residents.”

“The Front Yard Board of Directors has always been committed to maximizing value for our stockholders, and we believe this merger accomplishes that objective,” said Rochelle R. Dobbs, Front Yard’s Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. “This transaction is the result of an extensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives by our Board. Earlier this year we announced a transaction to internalize our asset management function, a change that we believed would best position us to enhance stockholder value going forward. We now are pleased to successfully conclude our process with a transaction that delivers immediate and significant value to our stockholders.”