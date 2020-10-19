Ceylon Graphite Announces New Equity Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) announces its intention to complete a private placement pursuant to which it will issue and sell up to 51,428,566 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.0875 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $4,500,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of Ceylon Graphite (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of Ceylon Graphite (“Warrant Share”) at any time up to three years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15. The closing is also conditional on the receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and is anticipated to occur on or about October 22, 2020, or such other date as the Company may determine.

The previous offering announced by the Company in its press releases of August 6, August 26 and October 2, 2020 has lapsed as the prospective investors informed the Company that they would be unable to complete the placement by the extension date granted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

“The company looks forward to the successful close of this financing and is excited to accelerate its commercial operations upon receipt of the new financing,” said Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, plus the exploration for and development of graphite mines in Sri Lanka. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company an IML Category A license for its K1 site and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world, and currently accounts for less than 1% of the world graphite production.