 

VitalHub Announces Large-Scale Expansion Licensing Deal and Upgrade to Virtual Care Module with King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a material licensing transaction comprising an expansion of newly-acquired subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform installation at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “King’s College”). Notably, the expansion includes the licensing of Intouch’s latest healthcare modules, enabling a transition to virtual clinical care.

The Trust has chosen Intouch as its digital outpatient partner to assist during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. A world-renowned leader in healthcare, the Trust treats one million patients annually, has over 12,000 staff, and is one of the largest and most active teaching Trusts in London. It includes four main hospital sites, a large number of smaller sites, over 40 global sites, and will become a flagship site for Intouch moving forward.

The expansion marks a material contract for Intouch, its single largest to-date, encompassing an expansion of its existing implementation with the Trust. The purchase comprises various hardware components, the complete Intouch patient flow suite of products, and Intouch’s newly-introduced healthcare modules, Virtual Clinic Manager and iReceptionist, which enable the complete transition to virtual care.

The purchase comes in response to the Trust’s need to work with a trusted partner in seeking to re-imagine care delivery as an integrated care system, both across South East London and at a Borough level, delivering rich, dynamic, high-quality outpatient services in a socially distanced format. King’s College chose Intouch with Health as their solutions provider and partner, having successfully benefitted from the previous installation, resulting in this significant expansion of services. The solution will assist the Trust during the COVID-19 crisis and, importantly, builds the foundations for King’s College as a leading care provider in the post-pandemic age.

“This is the future of managed healthcare,” said Jonathon Lofthouse, site chief executive at one of the Trust’s hospitals, Princess Royal University Hospital. “[The Trust is] seeking to re-imagine how care can be provided moving forward, building on the vibrancy and talent we have within our individual organisations and as an integrated care system across South East London and at Borough level. In essence, over time, we want to create a technological eco-system that allows us to provide the best possible care not only at King’s, but across the entirety of the South East of London.”

