Agilent to Showcase Their Commitment to Sustainability at analytica virtual 2020

No longer a side topic in science and industry, sustainability has become a key strategic element, especially as part of decisions around the purchase of instruments for "labs of the future." With a growing need – and pressure – to factor in environmental responsibility, more and more labs are seeking ways to reduce their environmental impact through the purchase of more sustainable equipment. Additionally, the success of labs seeking to attract the best personnel is seen as strongly linked to their ability to offer an eco-conscious working environment.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that their 1220, 1260, and 1290 Infinity II LC product families have received the My Green Lab accountability, consistency, and transparency (ACT) certification. Recognition of these products by My Green Lab highlights Agilent's commitment to pursuing sustainability throughout the production and lifecycle of its analytical equipment. Agilent will showcase these accredited products at the 2020 analytica virtual industry trade fair.

A leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, Agilent is amongst the first global analytical instrumentation manufacturing companies to be externally audited for the environmental impact of their gas and liquid chromatographs. These newly certified Agilent products give customers a clearer path for reducing the environmental impact of their labs, while simultaneously improving laboratory working conditions and demonstrating their own commitment to sustainability.

“Innovation is at the forefront of Agilent’s core company values,” said Darlene Solomon, senior vice president, and chief technology officer for Agilent Technologies. “We remain focused on innovation through differentiated laboratory solutions and transformation of the customer experience, and sustainability is a priority. Continuous improvement of our products and services, in terms of the benefits they deliver as well as the environmental impact associated with their production and operation is a key driver of our efforts.”

As a nonprofit organization run "for scientists, by scientists," My Green Lab is dedicated to "fundamentally and permanently improving the sustainability of scientific research." They strive to unify scientists, vendors, designers, energy providers, and others toward research that reflects the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

Agilent’s Infinity II liquid chromatography (HPLC) instruments underwent the independent audit process and received their labels in June while the gas chromatography instruments are currently undergoing the certification process. Visit our booth at analytica virtual to see the instruments with their labels, and to find out more.

For more information about the ACT label, visit https://act.mygreenlab.org/ .

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005431/en/