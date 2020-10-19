 

Agilent to Showcase Their Commitment to Sustainability at analytica virtual 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 13:38  |  39   |   |   

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that their 1220, 1260, and 1290 Infinity II LC product families have received the My Green Lab accountability, consistency, and transparency (ACT) certification. Recognition of these products by My Green Lab highlights Agilent's commitment to pursuing sustainability throughout the production and lifecycle of its analytical equipment. Agilent will showcase these accredited products at the 2020 analytica virtual industry trade fair.

No longer a side topic in science and industry, sustainability has become a key strategic element, especially as part of decisions around the purchase of instruments for "labs of the future." With a growing need – and pressure – to factor in environmental responsibility, more and more labs are seeking ways to reduce their environmental impact through the purchase of more sustainable equipment. Additionally, the success of labs seeking to attract the best personnel is seen as strongly linked to their ability to offer an eco-conscious working environment.

A leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, Agilent is amongst the first global analytical instrumentation manufacturing companies to be externally audited for the environmental impact of their gas and liquid chromatographs. These newly certified Agilent products give customers a clearer path for reducing the environmental impact of their labs, while simultaneously improving laboratory working conditions and demonstrating their own commitment to sustainability.

“Innovation is at the forefront of Agilent’s core company values,” said Darlene Solomon, senior vice president, and chief technology officer for Agilent Technologies. “We remain focused on innovation through differentiated laboratory solutions and transformation of the customer experience, and sustainability is a priority. Continuous improvement of our products and services, in terms of the benefits they deliver as well as the environmental impact associated with their production and operation is a key driver of our efforts.”

As a nonprofit organization run "for scientists, by scientists," My Green Lab is dedicated to "fundamentally and permanently improving the sustainability of scientific research." They strive to unify scientists, vendors, designers, energy providers, and others toward research that reflects the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

Agilent’s Infinity II liquid chromatography (HPLC) instruments underwent the independent audit process and received their labels in June while the gas chromatography instruments are currently undergoing the certification process. Visit our booth at analytica virtual to see the instruments with their labels, and to find out more.

For more information about the ACT label, visit https://act.mygreenlab.org/ .

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Agilent Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Hyatt Announces Plans for Andaz Lisbon
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Agilent Vaya Raman Raw Material ID Verification System Receives 2020 R&D 100 Award
14.10.20
Agilent Early Career Professor Award Presented to Carl DeSelm
08.10.20
Agilent Announces the Availability of Objective Decision Support for Pathologists Reviewing Breast Cancer Cases

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
10
Agilent - Transition Point?