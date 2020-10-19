 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2020, 13:46   

HENSOLDT AG: Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

19.10.2020 / 13:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 October 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 24 September 2020, Merrill Lynch International (contact: Anna Repetto; telephone: +44 20 7996 7244) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: Hensoldt AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,946,127.30
Description: Stabilisation transactions
Stabilisation Manager(s): Merrill Lynch International
 

Stabilisation transactions

Date and time: 9, 12, 13, 14 and 15 October 2020
Price: EUR 10.54 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.50 / highest: EUR 10.56) 9 October, EUR 10.70 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.70 / highest: EUR 10.70) 12 October, EUR 10.65 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.65 / highest: EUR 10.75) 13 October, EUR 10.71 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.65 / highest: EUR 10.75) 14 October, EUR 10.57 VWAP (lowest: EUR 10.55 / highest: EUR 10.60) 15 October
Quantity / volume shares: 36,989 9 October, 25,000 12 October, 5,444 13 October, 57,828 14 October, 57,810 15 October
Stabilisation trading venue: XETRA
 

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


19.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Phone: 089 515 18 - 0
E-mail: info@hensoldt.net
Internet: www.hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
