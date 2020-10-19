GOLDSTRIKE samples 164 grams per tonne gold and 257 grams per tonne silver at Willie Jack and proves widespread gold mineralization over 6 kilometers

The prospecting portion of the 2020 program was successful in discovering widespread high-grade gold mineralization in rock over a distance of 6 kilometers, with assays up to 164 g/t (4.78 oz/ton) gold (Au) and 257 g/t (7.50 oz/ton) silver (Ag).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (Goldstrike) is pleased to announce results from its first pass prospecting and geochemical exploration program at its newly staked Willie Jack property in northern British Columbia (BC). Located in the Atsulta Mountain range, this is an area that has been previously overlooked for its gold potential with no known historical hard rock gold showings.

The soil geochemical survey was successful in outlining a 4.5 km long gold-silver-arsenic (Au-Ag-As) soil anomaly with gold values up 0.8 g/t. Upon receiving the results Goldstrike immediately extended its land package to cover new target areas of potential mineralization. The prospecting and geochemical survey included the collection of 185 ridge and spur soil samples and 94 rock grab samples.

Refer to this link for the 2020 sample results map.

The Willie Jack property is located in one of British Columbia’s last frontiers and has had no documented modern-day gold exploration prior to Goldstrike’s 2020 summer program. Based on the quantity, grades, and aerial extent of auriferous samples discovered, Goldstrike’s team believes there is potential to delineate an extensive gold system in this area of previously un-recognized gold potential in British Columbia.

Project Generation:

The Willie Jack property is a grassroots gold target, generated in-house by Goldstrike’s team, and covering highly prospective ground in an underexplored area of northern British Columbia. The Goldstrike project generation team has a solid track record of discoveries, including the Plateau property in east-central Yukon Territory, and the recently staked Skelly property in northern British Columbia.

Location:

The 3,503-hectare property is 100%-owned by Goldstrike Resources with no underlying payments or royalties. The property is situated in the Atsulta Mountain range on the Kawdy Plateau in northern British Columbia, Canada. It is located 130 km NW of Dease Lake, BC and 70 km south of the Yukon-BC border.

Geology:

The Willie Jack property covers a strongly anomalous regional geochemical gold-arsenic-antimony (Au-As-Sb) signature within a geological setting that shows potential for both porphyry and intrusion-related gold mineralization. The property is situated at the headwaters of a historic placer gold-bearing creek and covers a Jurassic age granite pluton that intrudes Paleozoic sedimentary rocks. The area was briefly prospected in the early 1970’s for its copper porphyry potential but no assays were taken for gold.