FinTech Innovation Lab New York Now Accepting Applicants for 2021 Class

The FinTech Innovation Lab is designed for entrepreneurs developing disruptive enterprise technologies for the financial services industry, including the banking, insurance and asset management sectors. Now in its 11 th year, the Lab has helped establish New York City as a fintech hub for enterprise technology innovation.

Applications are now being accepted for the FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program co-founded by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Partnership Fund for New York City that helps early- and growth-stage financial technology companies accelerate product and business development through in-depth collaboration with top financial services and venture capital firms.

Applications for the 2021 class are available at www.fintechinnovationlabnyc.com and due by Tuesday, Dec. 1. A virtual information session will be held for applicants on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Based on feedback from senior executives at participating financial institutions, this year’s Lab is seeking companies leveraging innovative technologies in seven major areas:

Cloud — cloud management and migration at speed, security, multi-cloud, and cloud user interface / user experience;

Cyber-Tech — cyber resiliency, security, and fraud detection;

Data — predictive analytics, synthetic data, and alternative sources to inform business decision making, governance, visualization, enhancements and automation;

Digital Engagement — digital client and partner engagement including customer acquisition and experience, and product customization;

Enterprise IT — solutions addressing information technology and engineering needs including DevOps, engineering efficiencies and automation, and application portfolio rationalization and management;

Future of Work — collaboration among stakeholders in the remote work environment, including virtual deal management, talent development and organizational management; and

Sustainability — environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG); financial health and inclusion; organizational culture; and diversity and inclusion programs.

“The fintech sector will be critical to the city’s economic recovery, driving innovation and growth that will create high-quality jobs,” said Maria Gotsch, co-founder of the FinTech Innovation Lab and president and CEO of the Partnership Fund for New York City. “The Lab continues to play a major role in supporting this important industry, shepherding startups into maturity. During these unprecedented times, the support from our corporate partners has been an invaluable asset in sustaining the Lab and ensuring that New York remains a leader in all aspects of financial services.”