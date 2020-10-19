 

Splunk Ecosystem Helps Organizations Harness the Data Age at .conf20

19.10.2020, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

.conf20 — Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced Splunk Partner+ Program growth and notable partner activities at .conf20, Splunk’s 11th annual users conference. The Splunk Partner+ Program provides support and investments to drive the success of more than 2,000 Splunk partner organizations around the globe, including distributors, global system integrators, service providers, original equipment manufacturers, technology alliance partners and value-added resellers. With over 6,300+ individual partner registrants, .conf20 is the premier education and thought leadership event for thousands of IT, security and business professionals looking to turn their data into action.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the move to digital technology, but this transformation can add immense complexity without a strategic cloud and partner strategy,” said Bill Hustad, vice president of global GTM partners, Splunk. “.conf20 is the best place to engage with Splunk partners and build a Splunk community. Splunk has continued to focus on developing our vast network of partners to help accelerate our customers’ journey to the cloud, making it easier than ever to focus on key business outcomes. Thank you to all of our partners for helping our joint customers unlock insights and better understand their role in The Data Age.”

Splunk continues to build its partner ecosystem to help our joint customers investigate, monitor, analyze and act on their data. The Splunk Partner Portal also continues to see significant growth, including a 42% increase of new partner user accounts created in the first half of the year. The high engagement on the Splunk Partner Portal remains a strong indicator of Splunk’s continued relationships and collaboration with its partner ecosystem.

Big Data Beard’s Virtual Race to .conf20

The Big Data Beard team took road tripping to the next level by introducing the Virtual Race to .conf20. The 10-city tour broadcasted a virtual series with daily races at global race tracks, inviting the Splunk community and customers from around the world to race against members from various racing teams, including members of McLaren Racing’s Formula One team. As an official McLaren Racing Technology Partner, Splunk incorporates its Data-to-Everything Platform to the racing series to provide real-time insight and analytics from the races and drivers.

Congratulations to the Splunk Partner Awards Winners

Splunk recently recognized a number of global high-growth and strategic partners at the Splunk Global Partner Awards, including award winners such as Accenture, Carahsoft, NTT Limited, Optiv, Qmulos and SVA GmbH. The full list of Splunk Global Partner Award winners can be found on the Splunk blog. Splunk will also announce the winner of the annual Splunkies Ecosystem Award this week at .conf20. Nominations for this award were made by peers in the industry to recognize the accomplishments of Splunk partners around the world. Congratulations to this year’s finalists Accenture, Optiv and Recorded Future.

Splunk Thanks its .conf20 Sponsors

Splunk is proud to have over 50+ sponsors at .conf20. Sponsors will have virtual booths in the Partner Zone, highlighting their innovative solutions that help our customers further turn their data into doing and solve security, IT Operations, DevOps and other challenges. Attendees will also have the ability to have group or one-on-one live chat conversations with sponsors, as well as view case studies, solutions briefs and other educational downloadable content.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2020 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Wertpapier


