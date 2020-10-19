HNI Corporation Reports Earnings for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced sales for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020 of $507.1 million and net income of $30.7 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71, compared to $1.07 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71, compared to $1.08 in the prior year. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations follow the financial statements in this release.

Strong results in Residential Building Products: Third quarter operating profit increased 27 percent; operating margin expanded 270 basis points; and net sales grew 9.3 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Solid profits in Workplace Furnishings: Third quarter 2020 operating profit was nearly $17 million, despite a 27 percent year-over-year contraction on the segment's top line.

Continued strong cash flow: Third quarter operating cash flow increased $12.7 million or 12 percent versus the prior year quarter despite continued pandemic related top-line pressures. Operating cash flow for the first three quarters of 2020 totaled $143 million, which represents a 24 percent increase compared to the prior year period.

High-quality balance sheet: Quarter-ending debt levels were $175 million with a gross leverage ratio of approximately 0.9x. Cash totaled $109 million as of the end of the third quarter, representing an increase of $83 million from the second quarter balance.

“Our members delivered another solid quarter in an environment that remains uniquely challenging. And, again in the third quarter, our results demonstrate much of what is unique about HNI. Our diversified revenue streams, our ability and willingness to invest despite ongoing uncertainty, and our cost and expense management efforts combined to deliver strong free cash flow in the third quarter, positioning us well for the future,” stated Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

HNI Corporation – Financial Performance (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Change GAAP Net Sales $507.1 $625.4 (18.9 %) Gross Profit % 36.6 % 38.0 % -140 bps SG&A % 28.9 % 28.3 % 60 bps Operating Income $38.8 $60.7 (36.1 %) Operating Income % 7.6 % 9.7 % -210 bps Effective Tax Rate 17.6 % 21.2 % Net Income % 6.1 % 7.4 % -130 bps EPS – diluted $0.71 $1.07 (33.6 %) Non-GAAP Gross Profit % 36.6 % 38.0 % -140 bps Operating Income $38.8 $61.1 (36.6 %) Operating Income % 7.6 % 9.8 % -220 bps EPS – diluted $0.71 $1.08 (34.3 %)

Third Quarter Summary Comments

Consolidated net sales decreased 18.9 percent from the prior-year quarter to $507.1 million. On an organic basis, sales decreased 19.3 percent. The impact of residential building products distributors acquired in 2020 increased sales $2.4 million compared to the prior-year quarter. A reconciliation of organic sales, a non-GAAP measure, follows the financial statements in this release.

Gross profit margin decreased 140 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by lower Workplace Furnishings volume, partially offset by volume growth in Residential Building Products and net productivity.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales increased 60 basis points compared to prior-year quarter due to lower volume, partially offset by lower core SG&A spend, and freight & distribution productivity.

Consolidated operating income declined $21.9 million or 36.1 percent versus the prior year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the decline was $22.4 million, which equates to a decremental margin of 19 percent.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71 compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. The $0.37 decrease was due to lower Workplace Furnishings volume, partially offset by year-over-year SG&A expense management, net productivity benefits, and volume growth in Residential Building Products.

Third Quarter Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Corporation’s cash balance totaled $109 million—representing an increase of $83 million from the second quarter’s total of $26 million.

Quarter-ending debt levels were $175 million, consisting of $100 million in private placement notes and $75 million drawn on the Corporation’s $450 million revolving line of credit. The gross leverage ratio was approximately 0.9x and well below the Corporation’s debt covenant of 3.5x.

Compared to the prior year period, cash flow from operating activities on a year-to-date basis increased 24 percent to $143 million. Improved working capital efficiency primarily drove the increase.

Capital expenditures on a year-to-date basis declined $21 million or 46 percent year-over-year. The decrease reflects the Corporation’s response to pandemic-related pressures. Investment in capitalized software increased $3.2 million or 77 percent year-over-year on a year-to-date basis, reflecting the Corporation’s emphasis on digital initiatives.

Third Quarter Orders

Orders in the Workplace Furnishings segment excluding eCommerce declined 25 percent year-over-year. This compares favorably to the 35 percent order decline in the second quarter of 2020. Monthly year-over-year order declines moderated through the third quarter; however, market conditions remain uncertain and volatile.

Orders in eCommerce increased 35 percent year-over-year. Much of the moderation from the second quarter’s triple-digit order increase was a result of tougher comparables and supply constraints. September eCommerce orders re-accelerated and are indicative of continued strong demand and improving inventory positions.

Orders in the Residential Building Products segment increased 13 percent compared to the prior year quarter. Remodel-retrofit activity was strong throughout the third quarter, and orders related to new home construction gained momentum over the period.

Workplace Furnishings – Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Change GAAP Net Sales $353.4 $484.8 (27.1 %) Operating Profit $16.8 $51.2 (67.1 %) Operating Profit % 4.8 % 10.6 % -580 bps Non-GAAP Operating Profit $16.8 $51.7 (67.4 %) Operating Profit % 4.8 % 10.7 % -590 bps

Workplace Furnishings net sales decreased 27.1 percent from the prior-year quarter to $353.4 million.

Workplace Furnishings GAAP operating profit margin decreased 580 basis points versus the prior-year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin decreased 590 basis points year-over-year driven by lower volume, partially offset by net productivity and lower core SG&A spend.

Residential Building Products – Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Change GAAP Net Sales $153.7 $140.6 9.3 % Operating Profit $30.2 $23.8 27.0 % Operating Profit % 19.6 % 16.9 % 270 bps Non-GAAP Operating Profit $30.2 $23.8 27.0 % Operating Profit % 19.6 % 16.9 % 270 bps

Residential Building Products net sales increased 9.3 percent from the prior-year quarter to $153.7 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 7.6 percent. The impact of building products distributors acquired in 2020 increased sales $2.4 million compared to the prior-year quarter.

Residential Building Products operating profit margin expanded 270 basis points, primarily driven by higher volume, favorable price-cost, lower core SG&A spend, and net productivity.

Concluding Remarks

“As we look ahead, we are prepared to confront the continued near-term macro challenges. However, we see longer-term opportunity and signs our strategies are gaining momentum. I am extremely proud of all our HNI members and of the company’s collective perseverance and ability to adapt.

As we emerge from this period, we will do so as a stronger company— well positioned to grow revenue, expand margins, and generate cash flow,” Mr. Lorenger concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Outlook

Limited visibility and volatile conditions: Pandemic-related uncertainty remains and limits the Corporation’s visibility.

Pandemic-related uncertainty remains and limits the Corporation’s visibility. Workplace Furnishings revenue: Recent order trends suggest year-over-year revenue declines will moderate slightly in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the fourth quarter 2020 benefits from an extra week in the fiscal calendar. Assuming the recent trends continue, the combination of these factors point to fourth quarter revenue declines in the mid-teens on a year-over-year rate basis.

Recent order trends suggest year-over-year revenue declines will moderate slightly in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the fourth quarter 2020 benefits from an extra week in the fiscal calendar. Assuming the recent trends continue, the combination of these factors point to fourth quarter revenue declines in the mid-teens on a year-over-year rate basis. Residential Building Products revenue: The Corporation believes cyclical strength, secular support, company-specific initiatives, and its strong competitive position support revenue growth acceleration. Recent order trends, housing construction activity, and the fourth quarter’s extra week suggest fourth quarter growth rates in the mid to high teens compared to the prior year quarter.

The Corporation believes cyclical strength, secular support, company-specific initiatives, and its strong competitive position support revenue growth acceleration. Recent order trends, housing construction activity, and the fourth quarter’s extra week suggest fourth quarter growth rates in the mid to high teens compared to the prior year quarter. HNI decremental margins: The Corporation expects decremental margins for the full year to be less than 20 percent on a consolidated basis. This implies higher decremental margins in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by unfavorable business mix and accelerating investment levels.

The Corporation expects decremental margins for the full year to be less than 20 percent on a consolidated basis. This implies higher decremental margins in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by unfavorable business mix and accelerating investment levels. Balance sheet: The Corporation continues to expect strong cash generation and estimates the year-ending debt to be approximately $175 million, consistent with the third quarter balance and the level reported at the end of 2019.

Conference Call

HNI Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss third quarter fiscal year 2020 results. To participate, call 1-877-512-9166 – conference ID number 6673387. A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at http://www.hnicorp.com (under Investors – News Releases & Events). A replay of the webcast will also be made available at that website address. An audio replay of the call will be available until Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:59 p.m. (Central) by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 – Conference ID number 6673387.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation’s leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation’s website at www.hnicorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP), including statements regarding the expected effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations from the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “confident”, or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation’s actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on people and the economy; the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation’s products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation’s customers; the Corporation’s reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation’s new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation’s financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation’s intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation’s control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net sales $ 507,063 $ 625,386 $ 1,393,224 $ 1,630,868 Cost of sales 321,516 387,715 880,754 1,030,993 Gross profit 185,547 237,671 512,470 599,875 Selling and administrative expenses 146,785 176,731 449,933 511,080 Impairment and restructuring charges — 284 32,661 1,214 Operating income 38,762 60,656 29,876 87,581 Interest expense, net 1,517 2,205 5,271 6,795 Income before income taxes 37,245 58,451 24,605 80,786 Income taxes 6,558 12,375 5,259 17,878 Net income 30,687 46,076 19,346 62,908 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) Net income attributable to HNI Corporation $ 30,688 $ 46,078 $ 19,349 $ 62,910 Average number of common shares outstanding – basic 42,684 42,899 42,651 43,217 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – basic $ 0.72 $ 1.07 $ 0.45 $ 1.46 Average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 43,010 43,186 42,905 43,620 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – diluted $ 0.71 $ 1.07 $ 0.45 $ 1.44 Foreign currency translation adjustments $ 923 $ (1,035 ) $ 368 $ (406 ) Change in unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax (33 ) 36 269 252 Change in pension and post-retirement liability, net of tax — — — (1,185 ) Change in derivative financial instruments, net of tax 106 (477 ) (2,393 ) (2,112 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 996 (1,476 ) (1,756 ) (3,451 ) Comprehensive income 31,683 44,600 17,590 59,457 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) Comprehensive income attributable to HNI Corporation $ 31,684 $ 44,602 $ 17,593 $ 59,459

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,385 $ 52,073 Short-term investments 1,495 1,096 Receivables 209,921 278,124 Allowance for doubtful accounts (5,991 ) (3,559 ) Inventories 144,135 163,465 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,490 37,635 Total Current Assets 500,435 528,834 Property, Plant, and Equipment: Land and land improvements 29,782 29,394 Buildings 295,998 295,517 Machinery and equipment 577,442 581,225 Construction in progress 12,142 20,881 915,364 927,017 Less accumulated depreciation 551,031 545,510 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 364,333 381,507 Right-of-use Finance Leases 2,193 2,129 Right-of-use Operating Leases 73,896 72,883 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 412,287 445,709 Other Assets 21,581 21,450 Total Assets $ 1,374,725 $ 1,452,512 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 390,535 $ 453,202 Current maturities of long-term debt — 790 Current maturities of other long-term obligations 2,890 1,931 Current lease obligations - Finance 691 564 Current lease obligations - Operating 23,124 22,218 Total Current Liabilities 417,240 478,705 Long-Term Debt 174,502 174,439 Long-Term Lease Obligations - Finance 1,522 1,581 Long-Term Lease Obligations - Operating 57,948 58,233 Other Long-Term Liabilities 67,187 67,990 Deferred Income Taxes 82,736 87,196 Equity: HNI Corporation shareholders' equity 573,269 584,044 Non-controlling interest 321 324 Total Equity 573,590 584,368 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,374,725 $ 1,452,512

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities: Net income $ 19,346 $ 62,908 Non-cash items included in net income: Depreciation and amortization 57,917 57,838 Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits 1,104 1,106 Stock-based compensation 6,746 5,408 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 16,965 17,252 Deferred income taxes (3,730 ) 4,798 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 32,661 — Other – net 815 4,473 Net increase (decrease) in operating assets and liabilities, net of divestitures 13,316 (28,359 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (1,779 ) (9,802 ) Net cash flows from (to) operating activities 143,361 115,622 Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (24,751 ) (46,093 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 81 247 Acquisition spending, net of cash acquired (10,857 ) — Capitalized software (7,250 ) (4,098 ) Purchase of investments (3,922 ) (6,140 ) Sales or maturities of investments 3,246 3,889 Other – net — 2,327 Net cash flows from (to) investing activities (43,453 ) (49,868 ) Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities: Payments of long-term debt (82,828 ) (125,039 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 82,119 115,775 Dividends paid (39,060 ) (39,164 ) Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock (6,764 ) (65,106 ) Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock 2,210 22,338 Other – net 1,727 1,636 Net cash flows from (to) financing activities (42,596 ) (89,560 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 57,312 (23,806 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 52,073 76,819 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 109,385 $ 53,013

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Reportable Segment Data (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net Sales: Workplace furnishings $ 353,361 $ 484,755 $ 999,827 $ 1,247,778 Residential building products 153,702 140,631 393,397 383,090 Total $ 507,063 $ 625,386 $ 1,393,224 $ 1,630,868 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes: Workplace furnishings $ 16,826 $ 51,162 $ (8,619 ) $ 68,180 Residential building products 30,197 23,772 65,232 54,743 General corporate (8,261 ) (14,278 ) (26,737 ) (35,342 ) Operating Income 38,762 60,656 29,876 87,581 Interest expense, net 1,517 2,205 5,271 6,795 Total $ 37,245 $ 58,451 $ 24,605 $ 80,786 Depreciation and Amortization Expense: Workplace furnishings $ 11,065 $ 11,232 $ 33,177 $ 33,540 Residential building products 2,351 2,291 6,976 6,521 General corporate 5,896 5,863 17,764 17,777 Total $ 19,312 $ 19,386 $ 57,917 $ 57,838 Capital Expenditures (including capitalized software): Workplace furnishings $ 6,946 $ 6,524 $ 18,340 $ 29,190 Residential building products 2,695 3,204 5,874 10,779 General corporate 1,584 2,856 7,787 10,222 Total $ 11,225 $ 12,584 $ 32,001 $ 50,191 As of

September 26,

2020 As of

December 28, 2019 Identifiable Assets: Workplace furnishings $ 714,896 $ 874,913 Residential building products 393,941 364,653 General corporate 265,888 212,946 Total $ 1,374,725 $ 1,452,512

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI’s financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI’s financial performance and operations. While HNI’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI’s operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

To supplement condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI’s overall effective tax rate for the year, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.

The sales adjustments to arrive at the non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of acquiring residential building products distributors. Restructuring charges incurred in the prior year period are primarily comprised of severance costs related to a structural realignment in the Workplace Furnishings segment. Transition items incurred in connection with this realignment include member relocation costs.

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Workplace

Furnishings Residential

Building

Products Total Workplace

Furnishings Residential

Building

Products Total Sales as reported (GAAP) $ 353.4 $ 153.7 $ 507.1 $ 484.8 $ 140.6 $ 625.4 % change from PY (27.1 %) 9.3 % (18.9 %) Less: Acquisitions — 2.4 2.4 — — — Organic Sales (non-GAAP) $ 353.4 $ 151.3 $ 504.6 $ 484.8 $ 140.6 $ 625.4 % change from PY (27.1 %) 7.6 % (19.3 %)

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 28, 2019 Gross

Profit Operating

Income Tax Net Income EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 237.7 $ 60.7 $ 12.4 $ 46.1 $ 1.07 % of net sales 38.0 % 9.7 % 7.4 % Tax % 21.2 % Restructuring charges — 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.01 Transition costs — 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.00 Results (non-GAAP) $ 237.7 $ 61.1 $ 12.5 $ 46.5 $ 1.08 % of net sales 38.0 % 9.8 % 7.4 % Tax % 21.2 %

Workplace Furnishings Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Percent Change Operating profit as reported (GAAP) $ 16.8 $ 51.2 (67.1 %) % of net sales 4.8 % 10.6 % Restructuring charges — 0.3 Transition costs — 0.2 Operating profit (non-GAAP) $ 16.8 $ 51.7 (67.4 %) % of net sales 4.8 % 10.7 %

