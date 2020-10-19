 

Docebo to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading AI-Powered Learning Platform, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2020 results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Kidson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Details:

Date:

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time:

8:00 a.m. (ET)

Dial in number:

(416) 764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546

Italy: 800797692

UK: 08006522435

Live webcast:

https://bit.ly/34VCnjK

Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at http://investors.docebo.com

Replay:

(416) 764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Available until November 19, 2020

Replay passcode:

296548

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.



