Semtech Builds-out LoRa Edge Portfolio with New Enabling Solutions to Simplify and Accelerate the Development of IoT Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, has today announced two new enabling solutions for its LoRa Edge platform: LoRa Basics Modem-E, a software modem leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol for the LoRa Edge platform that runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver, and the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design, a device-to-Cloud commercial grade reference solution for asset tracking applications.

Semtech announces LoRa Basics Modem-E and LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design (Graphic: Business Wire)

LoRa Basics Modem-E, which forms part of the LoRa Basics library of software tools and solution accelerators, is fully compliant with the LoRaWAN protocol and designed specifically to run on the LoRa Edge hardware platform. The LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design incorporates LoRa Edge hardware with the LoRa Basics Modem-E software modem in a streamlined industrial sensor design integrated with LoRa Cloud services to provide a ready-to-deploy reference solution for asset tracking.

“LoRa Basics Modem-E significantly simplifies the development of long range, low power IoT solutions. Leveraging the strengths of the LoRaWAN protocol, LoRa Basics Modem-E runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver and by abstracting complexity allows IoT solution developers to focus efforts on developing value added solutions for their customers with less focus on connectivity development,” said Sree Durbha, Director of LoRa Product Line Management in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “By providing a fully integrated device-to-Cloud reference solution, the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design supports the rapid evaluation of LoRa Edge-based asset tracking applications. The reference design provides a full blueprint for commercial asset tracking products and services, reducing time to market in a variety of vertical markets, including transportation, logistics and supply chain, cities and building infrastructure, home and communities, healthcare, agriculture, food services, and a wealth of other use cases.”