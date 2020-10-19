Cornerstone and HR.com Partner to Host Learning Content Summit
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced it will host the Learning Content Summit: Thriving in a Changing World on Nov. 2, 2020. In partnership with HR.com, the company’s first event focused exclusively on the pivotal role learning content plays in preparing people for the future and supporting new skilling initiatives will introduce bold strategies that will help organizations and their people rise to be extraordinary.
Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST, the Learning Content Summit: Thriving in a Changing World will feature four hours of dynamic keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive activities within the Partner Pavilion and networking opportunities.
Keynote Speakers
- Resiliency Is Your New Superpower – Liggy Webb, Award-Winning Presenter and Author: In the opening keynote, speaker Liggy Webb will share her three-pillar model that teams can use as they build personal resiliency and mindset that is the basis for surviving and thriving in times of extreme change. Attendees will come away from this session feeling inspired and empowered and will receive special access to Empowering Minds with Liggy Webb, a recently announced content series from Cornerstone Studios.
- How to Embrace Change – Not Run from It – Dr. Britt Andreatta, Former CLO, Lynda.com: In the closing keynote, Dr. Britt Andreatta will share the latest discoveries about the brain and how to harness human biology to reduce resistance to change and change fatigue. Attendees will leave this session with new strategies to embrace change, reduce stress and impact the effectiveness of the people in their organization.
Breakout Sessions
- Customer Panel: Measuring the Impact of Modern Content Delivery – Penn Community Bank, Lockton & County of San Mateo: Attendees will discover the business impacts of modern content delivery and the methods used to measure impact in their organizations.
- Blending VR and AR Content into Enterprise Learning and Development – Talespin & Farmers Insurance: This session will explore the positive impacts of adding AR and VR into the national insurer's learning and development curriculums for claims adjusters as the workplace becomes even more digital and remote.
- The New Normal: Helping Employees Manage Stress in a Chaotic World – Whil: In this experiential session, attendees will learn how science-based skills help employees to learn and apply strategies for effectively dealing with stress, both at work and at home.
- From Closed Studios to Better Content: Driving Innovation from Constraint – Cornerstone Studios: Cornerstone Studios is redefining "learning content" through groundbreaking series like DNA: Digital Native Advancement and Plan Z: Managing Gen Z. In this session, Summer Salomonsen, Head of Cornerstone Studios, will recount key learnings and detail a path to innovation as a production studio adapting to the new world of work.
- TED Masterclass: A Workshop for Improving Your Communication and Online Presentations –TED-Ed: In this workshop, Logan Smalley, founder of the TED Masterclass program, will explore and share key techniques that TED speakers use to deliver great talks.
- Making Compliance a Culture Driver: A Strategy for L&D Code Breakers – Cornerstone & Encompass Health: In this session, learning leaders will discuss compliance issues, who they affect and why it's essential to see compliance as a culture issue. There will be specific drill-down on diversity, inclusion and pay equity.
Networking Breaks: From online chat functions to “tradeshow floor” activities, attendees will have options to join interactive sessions and breakouts with mixologists, magicians, yogis and mindfulness experts.
