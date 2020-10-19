Cornerstone and HR.com Partner to Host Learning Content Summit

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced it will host the Learning Content Summit: Thriving in a Changing World on Nov. 2, 2020. In partnership with HR.com, the company’s first event focused exclusively on the pivotal role learning content plays in preparing people for the future and supporting new skilling initiatives will introduce bold strategies that will help organizations and their people rise to be extraordinary.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST, the Learning Content Summit: Thriving in a Changing World will feature four hours of dynamic keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive activities within the Partner Pavilion and networking opportunities.