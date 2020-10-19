JAKKS Pacific Reaches Agreement with Lenders for Covenant Relief Until March 2022 and Partial Pre-Payment of Term Loan

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK, “Company”) has reached an agreement with holders of its term loan (“the Term Loan Group”) and Wells Fargo, holder of its revolving credit facility to receive a waiver on its EBITDA covenant until March 31, 2022. The term loan previously had a covenant requiring trailing 12-month EBITDA (as defined and adjusted) to be at least $34 million. Under the agreement reached with lenders, the trailing 12-month EBITDA requirement has been reduced to $25 million, which will not be calculated earlier than March 31, 2022.

Under the agreement, JAKKS Pacific will pre-pay $15.0 million of the term loan immediately and, under certain conditions, pre-pay up to an additional $5.0 million no later than the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30th, the Company had $138.8 million outstanding on its term loan.