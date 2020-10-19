 

Sierra Wireless Announces World’s First Multi-Network 5G Vehicle Router

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today announced availability of the AirLink MG90 5G platform, the industry’s first multi-network 5G vehicle networking solution that provides secure, always-on mobile connectivity for mission-critical first responder, field service and transit applications. Purpose-built for demanding high-speed multi-network vehicle needs, the AirLink MG90 5G delivers the best-in-class user experience, performance and reliability that the top public safety agencies rely on to ensure safety and save lives.

Sierra Wireless AirLink MG90 5G, the industry’s first multi-network 5G vehicle networking solution that provides secure, always-on mobile connectivity for mission-critical first responder, field service and transit applications (Photo: Business Wire)

The MG90 5G allows users to leverage the existing 4G infrastructure and automatically connect to 5G networks as they become available regionally. Sierra Wireless is partnering with carriers to ensure the success of the 5G ecosystem and working with them on certifications as they roll out 5G networks.

Tom Mueller, Vice President, Product, Enterprise Networking, Sierra Wireless, said: “Our customers are excited about the new capabilities that 5G will enable, and Sierra Wireless will support this market with a full portfolio of products. With the AirLink MG90 5G, Sierra Wireless has delivered the first 5G router solution that’s purpose-built to meet the challenges of moving vehicles, with patented technology to deliver the maximum performance and coverage anytime, anywhere. The MG90 5G tackles the toughest challenges where 5G matters most, enabling high-definition applications like remote triage for paramedics, live video streaming for law enforcement and improved Wi-Fi services for transit riders—all while switching seamlessly from network to network as the vehicles moves.”

5G Performance Purpose-Built for the Most Demanding Applications

The MG90 5G provides a seamless experience without interruption, even for the world’s most demanding applications. Sierra Wireless’ patented cognitive network switching algorithm for multi-network vehicle routing switches between different cellular networks in less than a second, to provide performance-optimized, ultra-low-latency coverage in high-speed moving vehicles. This guarantees the ability to do one or more streams of video anytime, anywhere. Integrated FIPS-VPN ensures data is always secure.

