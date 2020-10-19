 

MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, will issue a press release announcing its 2020 third quarter results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 before the financial markets open. Richard M. McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer and Antonio L. DeLise, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

To access the conference call, please dial 855-425-4206 (U.S.) or 484-756-4249 (international). The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. A replay of the call will be made available by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and using the conference ID: 8278649 for one week after the announcement. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,700 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Cresci
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6027

Media Relations Contact:
Kyle White
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6355

William McBride
RF | Binder
+1-917-239-6726


