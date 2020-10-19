Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Chris Galloway as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Galloway is board certified in Emergency Medicine and will assume responsibility of leading the Company’s product development efforts, including clinical trials with Trans Sodium Crocetinate (“TSC”), which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical study in Romania in patients with COVID-19. In addition, Dr. Galloway will lead the expansion of the Company’s work with TSC into other hypoxia-related conditions. Dr. Galloway brings to Diffusion more than 20 years of experience both in industry leadership roles in clinical development and medical affairs across multiple therapeutic areas and stages of development, as well as the perspective of a practicing physician.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris as a member of the Diffusion team. He brings a breadth of therapeutic area experiences both as a practicing physician and from his time in the biopharmaceutical industry. His leadership will be of significant benefit for Diffusion as we continue and expand the development of TSC for conditions and diseases where low oxygen levels are an issue, including respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, oncology, and other hypoxia-related conditions,” said Dr. Cobuzzi.

Dr. Galloway joins Diffusion from La Jolla Pharmaceuticals, where he has served as Senior Medical Director in critical care since August 2018. Among his duties at La Jolla, he chaired and oversaw the investigator-initiated and collaborative research programs, as well as supported the commercial and medical teams for the launch of GIAPREZA (angiotensin II). Prior to La Jolla, he was Medical Director for global clinical development at the immuno-oncology company, Rakuten Medical. At Rakuten, he was involved in clinical development, operations, and trial execution from Phase 1 through Phase 3 in multiple indications. Previously he has served as Medical Affairs Director within Merck’s immunotherapy division, and also led the team at DaVita Clinical Research as Medical Director and Principal Investigator specializing in early phase studies.