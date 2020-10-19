Hill International Wins Project of the Year from CMAA and Four Other 2020 CMAA Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded Project of the Year for the Riverfront Park U.S. Pavilion in Spokane, WA, from the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA). Hill also won the National Project Achievement Award for this project. In addition, the firm received CMAA awards for three other projects. These awards spanned the company’s work across the U.S., from Boston, MA, to Orange County, CA, and encompassed infrastructure, parks, and manufacturing. The awards are:

