Hill International Wins Project of the Year from CMAA and Four Other 2020 CMAA Awards
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded Project of the Year for the
Riverfront Park U.S. Pavilion in Spokane, WA, from the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA). Hill also won the National Project Achievement Award for this project. In addition, the
firm received CMAA awards for three other projects. These awards spanned the company’s work across the U.S., from Boston, MA, to Orange County, CA, and encompassed infrastructure, parks, and
manufacturing. The awards are:
- CMAA Project of the Year: City of Spokane, Riverfront Park U.S. Pavilion, Spokane, WA
- CMAA National Project Achievement Award: City of Spokane, Riverfront Park U.S. Pavilion, Spokane, WA, in the category Commercial/Sports/Entertainment/Hospitality: Construction value less than $50 Million
- CMAA New England Chapter Project Achievement Award: Northeastern University, Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Center, Pedestrian Bridge, Boston, MA: Project of the Year 2020
- CMAA National Project Achievement Award: Boeing Company, V-22 Osprey Future Factory, Ridley Park, PA, in the category Commercial/Sports/Entertainment/Hospitality: Construction value greater than $50 Million
-
CMAA Southern California Chapter Project Achievement Award: Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), City of Orange County Metrolink Parking Structure, Orange, CA, in the
category of Transportation Project $11 Million - $50 Million
Each project presented unique challenges and opportunities, from coordinating multiple stakeholders on active sites to integrating striking designs and new technologies. For example, on the U.S. Pavilion, Hill managed the Progressive Design-Build delivery of the reimagining of an iconic public performance and park space centered around a 150-feet-tall angled mast. In Boston, on the Pedestrian Bridge project for Northeastern University, the team constructed a 320-foot-long, high-design bridge connecting the buildings of the University’s science campus above active Amtrak and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) tracks.
