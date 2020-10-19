ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 12-Oct-20 0 - 0 13-Oct-20 0 - 0 14-Oct-20 0 - 0 15-Oct-20 45,132 330.01 14,893,896.68 16-Oct-20 44,795 332.49 14,893,733.66

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

