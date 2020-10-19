 

Gold Plus Mining Discovers Extensive Mineralization on Its Pluto Properties Contiguous to Kenorland Minerals in Quebec

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Plus Mining Inc. (“Gold Plus” or the “Company”) (CSE :GPMI) (OTC: GPMNF) (FSE: 1I3) is pleased to announce it has made extensive mineralization discoveries on the West and East blocks of its 100% owned Pluto Properties in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec.

These mineralized discoveries resulted from a recently completed sampling program (see Company news dated October 1st 2020) that identified new areas with exposed outcrops from forestry clear cutting and new logging roads that allowed Minroc field crews access to previously unexplored areas. Both West and East claim blocks were proven to host portions of mineralized regional structures that have now been extensively sampled.

Gold Plus considers these discoveries to be of significant interest and have sent samples to ALS Canada Ltd. for assaying. Sample results will be reported shortly once assay results are received back by the Company.

Discoveries on the West Block include a band of sheared and strongly chlorite and carbonate altered gabbro containing numerous pyritic zones and qz-ankerite veining within a logged area, with the most intense sulfide-mineralization in this unit occurring with very fine to coarse disseminations of pyrite, chalcopyrite and coarse sphalerite, and possibly even arsenopyrite. The most strongly mineralized sample taken contains 10-15% sulfide (pyrite + sphalerite) within the sheared gabbro (sample 19583). This band of shearing/deformation has an apparent thickness, as measured in the field, of about 30meters, although the strongest and most intense alteration and mineralization is contained within a 3-5m band and is in the approximate center of the zone. may represent part of the “Ventures Sill”. This is the same structure which hosts the Opémiska Cu-Au mine in Chapais and may also therefore be related to the much closer Dolomieu Ag-Cu mineralized occurrence, which lies about 1km east of the West Block. This area, with its large amount of outcrop, observed mineralization (including both Cu and Zn sulphides) and potential structural and strike relationship to a major local deposit, should be seen as a high priority for future exploration.

