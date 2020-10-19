 

New Data Supports iCAD’s Xoft Brain IORT as Feasible Treatment for Recurrent Glioblastoma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

New, Encouraging Results and Overall Patient Survival Numbers to be Presented at European Congress of Neurosurgery

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that new, promising clinical results supporting the Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) System for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), will be presented at the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) Virtual Congress, October 19- 21, 2020.

New Data from the ongoing prospective study, entitled “Four-year experience of maximal safe resection with intraoperative balloon electronic brachytherapy for recurrent glioblastoma,” (AS-EANS-2020-00135) will be presented by Alexey Gaytan, MD, PhD, a neurosurgeon at the European Medical Center (EMC) in Moscow, Russia. The latest results demonstrate significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and local progression-free survival (locPFS) in patients with recurrent GBM treated with Xoft Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) versus patients treated with external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) and systemic therapy.

“The latest results are extremely encouraging, as they underscore the potential of Xoft IORT for recurrent glioblastoma while illustrating the impact our innovative technology may have on the treatment of the most aggressive primary brain tumors,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “GBM has a median survival of 10-12 monthsi,ii and almost 297,000 cases of brain and nervous system tumors are diagnosed worldwide each year,iii with inevitable recurrence; however, this data is promising and may offer hope to patients and their families.”

The study, under the guidance of Lead Investigator, Alexey Krivoshapkin, MD, PhD, a neurosurgeon at the EMC, involves 28 patients with recurrent GBM who were treated between August 2016 and June 2019. All patients underwent maximal safe resection. Researchers concluded that IORT of recurrent GBM is feasible and provides encouraging local progression-free and overall survival, with a manageable toxicity profile, and that further clinical trials are warranted.

As of May 2020, 5 patients from the IORT group were still alive, whereas none of the patients in the EBRT group survived. Our earlier release of January survival data included 7 patients surviving as of mid-December 2019. The survival of patients in the IORT group ranged from 16 – 59 months after the initial GBM diagnosis. As previously disclosed, the EBRT group survival ranged from 5.5 – 38.5 months after initial GBM diagnosis.

Seite 1 von 3
icad Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
iCAD Hosting Technology Innovation Webinar on the Evolving Landscape for Treating Patients with Brain, Breast, and Rectal Cancers
21.09.20
iCAD Responds to CMS’ Finalized Radiation Oncology Alternative Payment Model