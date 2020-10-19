New Data Supports iCAD’s Xoft Brain IORT as Feasible Treatment for Recurrent Glioblastoma

New, Encouraging Results and Overall Patient Survival Numbers to be Presented at European Congress of Neurosurgery

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that new, promising clinical results supporting the Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) System for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), will be presented at the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) Virtual Congress, October 19- 21, 2020.



New Data from the ongoing prospective study, entitled “Four-year experience of maximal safe resection with intraoperative balloon electronic brachytherapy for recurrent glioblastoma,” (AS-EANS-2020-00135) will be presented by Alexey Gaytan, MD, PhD, a neurosurgeon at the European Medical Center (EMC) in Moscow, Russia. The latest results demonstrate significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and local progression-free survival (locPFS) in patients with recurrent GBM treated with Xoft Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) versus patients treated with external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) and systemic therapy.