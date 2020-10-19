New Data Supports iCAD’s Xoft Brain IORT as Feasible Treatment for Recurrent Glioblastoma
New, Encouraging Results and Overall Patient Survival Numbers to be Presented at European Congress of Neurosurgery
NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that new,
promising clinical results supporting the Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) System for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), will be presented at the European Association of
Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) Virtual Congress, October 19- 21, 2020.
New Data from the ongoing prospective study, entitled “Four-year experience of maximal safe resection with intraoperative balloon electronic brachytherapy for recurrent glioblastoma,” (AS-EANS-2020-00135) will be presented by Alexey Gaytan, MD, PhD, a neurosurgeon at the European Medical Center (EMC) in Moscow, Russia. The latest results demonstrate significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and local progression-free survival (locPFS) in patients with recurrent GBM treated with Xoft Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) versus patients treated with external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) and systemic therapy.
“The latest results are extremely encouraging, as they underscore the potential of Xoft IORT for recurrent glioblastoma while illustrating the impact our innovative technology may have on the treatment of the most aggressive primary brain tumors,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “GBM has a median survival of 10-12 monthsi,ii and almost 297,000 cases of brain and nervous system tumors are diagnosed worldwide each year,iii with inevitable recurrence; however, this data is promising and may offer hope to patients and their families.”
The study, under the guidance of Lead Investigator, Alexey Krivoshapkin, MD, PhD, a neurosurgeon at the EMC, involves 28 patients with recurrent GBM who were treated between August 2016 and June 2019. All patients underwent maximal safe resection. Researchers concluded that IORT of recurrent GBM is feasible and provides encouraging local progression-free and overall survival, with a manageable toxicity profile, and that further clinical trials are warranted.
As of May 2020, 5 patients from the IORT group were still alive, whereas none of the patients in the EBRT group survived. Our earlier release of January survival data included 7 patients surviving as of mid-December 2019. The survival of patients in the IORT group ranged from 16 – 59 months after the initial GBM diagnosis. As previously disclosed, the EBRT group survival ranged from 5.5 – 38.5 months after initial GBM diagnosis.
