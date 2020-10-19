 

Labrador Gold Announces Start of Drilling at Kingsway

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:00   

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has begun at its Kingsway Project near Gander Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District along strike to the northeast of New Found Gold Corp’s gold discovery announced earlier this year.

Drilling started in the area around the Cracker showing where up to 5 drill holes are planned. Holes are targeting VLF-EM conductors associated with an altered mineralized gabbro and anomalous gold in soil samples. Historical results from the Cracker showing include grab samples from trenching ranging from 1.8 g/t Au to 61.73 g/t Au and channel samples ranging from <5ppb to 1.89 g/t Au.

Drilling will then proceed approximately 2km southeast to test coincident gold in soil and Mag-VLF-EM targets along two interpreted secondary structures trending northeast and north-northeast. Gold concentrations in soil samples range from below detection up to 281ppb (0.281g/t) with six samples assaying more than 100ppb Au (>0.1g/t Au). The higher concentrations are associated with the two structures.

The third drilling area is located a further 2.6km to the southeast near the Appleton #2 showing close to the intersection of a northwest trending structure with the north-northeast structure targeted in Area 2. Gold in soil anomalies range from below detection up to 686ppb (0.67g/t Au) and are associated with a strong northeast trending conductor.

The last two areas for drilling are further to the northeast approximately 4.8km and 7 km northeast of the Cracker occurrence. The first area is in an area of complicated structure that is currently being covered with the CSAMT Survey (see news release dated October 8th, 2020). Gold in soil samples range from below detection up to 547ppb Au. A single historical till sample in the area assayed 1,093ppb Au (1.09g/t) and contained 60 gold grains. This area will be drilled following receipt of results from the CSAMT survey.

The final area covers an interpreted north-northeast trending splay of the Appleton Fault Zone. Gold in soil samples range from below detection to 1,618 ppb (1.62 g/t Au).

“The start of drilling on the Kingsway Project is a major milestone that we have worked hard to achieve this field season,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of the Company. “The last drilling on the property was in the nineties, so we are excited to drill this prospective region after a more than twenty year hiatus.“

