 

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GCEH) has issued a Shareholder Letter (the “Letter”) from Richard Palmer, its President and Chief Executive Officer, to its shareholders.

The purpose of the Letter is to update its shareholders and the market on new developments with the Company. The entire Letter may be viewed at the company’s website, www.gceholdings.com/investors, or can be accessed directly through https://tiny.cc/20201006sl. The same Letter was filed on October 6, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Global Clean Energy

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer of sustainable, non-food energy crops for use in biofuels. GCEH’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sustainable Oils, Inc., is the leading developer of camelina, a fast-growing, low input, dryland farmed rotation crop. As it is cultivated exclusively on unirrigated fallow or rotational land, camelina does not displace food or create indirect land use change. It also allows farmers to improve total farm economics through better overall asset utilization.

Global Clean Energy Holdings recently secured $365 million in project-based, non-recourse debt financing to purchase and retool an oil refinery in Bakersfield, California to produce renewable diesel and other renewable fuels. Construction has begun and the bio-refinery it is expected to be fully operational in early 2020.

Once production commences, the Bakersfield biorefinery, renamed Bakersfield Renewable Fuels (BKRF), will be the only integrated farm-to-tank renewable diesel producer of its kind that processes both camelina—a proprietary non-food, ultra-low carbon intensity and purpose-grown feedstock—as well as traditional biofuel feedstocks such as plant oils and waste products. At start-up, BKRF will be the largest biorefinery in the western United States and the second largest in North America. To learn more about the company, visit gceholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release and the Letter are “forward-looking statements” of Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (herein referred to as “GCEH,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the success and timing of the activities required to retool the Bakersfield refinery, the sufficiency of the funding available under the two credit facilities to complete the retooling and the startup of the Refinery, the cost and availability of feedstocks to be used in the repurposed renewable fuels refinery, general economic and business conditions, and other risks described in GCEH’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. GCEH undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which GCEH becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contacts
investor.relations@gceholdings.com


Global Clean Energy Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...