 

STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Expanding Medical Coverage for Excimer Laser Treatment of Dermatological Conditions, Enlarging Company’s Addressable Market

Cigna Now Provides Insurance Coverage of Excimer Laser Therapy for the treatment of Vitiligo

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SSKN) STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that Cigna, a global health services company offering health, pharmacy, dental and Medicare plans to both individuals and businesses covering over 20 million people in the United States, issued a new medical coverage policy for excimer laser therapy for dermatologic conditions.

Medical Coverage Policy Highlights:

  • An initial regimen for up to 12 weeks of office-based targeted excimer laser therapy is considered medically necessary for the treatment of localized vitiligo after failure, intolerance or contraindications of trials with a topical corticosteroid and calcineurin inhibitor.

  • Continued office-based targeted excimer laser therapy beyond the initial 12 weeks and for up to 52 weeks is considered medically necessary for the treatment of localized or generalized vitiligo when there is a beneficial clinical response to treatment.

  • Continued office-based targeted excimer laser therapy beyond the initial 52 weeks and for up to and including 200 total treatments is considered medically necessary for the treatment of localized or generalized vitiligo when there is continued beneficial clinical response.

  • Previously, Cigna did not cover excimer laser therapy for the treatment of localized or generalized vitiligo because such treatment was considered cosmetic and not medically necessary.

Average reimbursement to the physician is approximately $189 per treatment or approximately $38,000 per patient over 52 weeks of treatment. Prior to this decision by Cigna, 76% of the patients handled by the STRATA reimbursement team had vitiligo as a covered insurance benefit.

Vitiligo patient population is 1-2% of the U.S. population, with darker skinned patients affected more severely from this potentially traumatic condition.

Dr. Jeffery A. Rapaport, Board Certified Dermatologist and the Medical Director and Founder of the Cosmetic Skin and Surgery Center in Englewood, New Jersey stated, “I want to congratulate Cigna on recognizing the needs of the Black and Brown community and treating this devastating condition. We have used XTRAC to successfully treat skin conditions for over 10 years.” Dr. Rapaport further commented, “XTRAC is one of the best solutions for vitiligo patients and does not suppress the immune system.”

