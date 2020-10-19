RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Launches RevoluSEND Remittance Vertical

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. ( TSX -V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has officially launched RevoluSEND , arguably its most significant revenue vertical to date. Leveraging the PSD2 banking license, partnerships, and recent passporting approval , the new revenue vertical permits instant worldwide remittances to an initial group of 27 countries.

Industry-leading low fees

Instant remittance transfer/delivery options

Send cash for local pickup or deposit to a bank account

Intuitive Map-Based Interface for cash collection points

About RevoluSEND

RevoluSEND is arguably the Company's most awaited revenue vertical to date. From today RevoluPAY users worldwide can seamlessly send remittance funds to an initial group of 27 countries - Argentina, Bolivia, Cameroon, Colombia, Cote D'Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Mali, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, and Zambia.

Second Phase Countries

As per previously signed definitive agreements ("DA") or correspondent banking accords, The Company is rapidly working towards incorporating the following nations into RevoluSEND during the coming weeks.

Africa

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DRC, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

Latin America

Chile, Costa Rica, Surinam, Brazil, Guyana.

In-App SEPA Instant Transfer Countries

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Albania, Azerbaijan, East Timor, El Salvador, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Macedonia, Montenegro, Palestine, São Tomé & Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, Andorra, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates.