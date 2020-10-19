 

Victoria Gold Drills High Grade; 2.77 g/t Au over 65.7 meters and Expands Raven to over 750 meters in Strike Length

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a 2020 Dublin Gulch Camp exploration update; inclusive of the expansion of Raven to over 750 meters in strike length, tripling the extent of known Raven mineralization from 2019. Drillhole NG20-033C, a 250m step out hole to the east returned 2.77 g/t Au over 65.7 meters.  

Gold assay results from an additional 2,162 samples have been received representing thirteen (13) new drillholes from the 2020 Raven drill campaign. Multiple, long intersections of gold, typical of Raven-style mineralization, have been identified, including:

  • 1.01 g/t Au over 19.8 m in hole NG20-024C
  • 1.24 g/t Au over 4.7 m in hole NG20-026C
  • 1.02 g/t Au over 21.1 m in hole NG20-027C
  • 1.47 g/t Au over 5.5 m in hole NG20-031C
  • 2.77 g/t Au over 65.7 m in hole NG20-033C
  • 2.31 g/t Au over 16.0 m in hole NG20-034C

We are very excited with the grade and scale Raven continues to return, stated John McConnell, President & CEO. Of particular note, is hole NG20-33C; a significant step-out hole 250 meters east of any previous drilling which returned 2.77 g/t Au over 65.7 meters. Raven remains open in all directions and to depth, representing a highly prospective target as we continue to define the Dublin Gulch Camp.

Intercepts with >10.0 g/t Au of gold mineralization include:

  • 11.10 g/t Au over 1.7 m in hole NG20-024C
  • 12.70 g/t Au over 1.4 m in hole NG20-027C
  • 12.99 g/t Au over 8.0 m in hole NG20-033C
  • 65.90 g/t Au over 1.4 m in hole NG20-033C
  • 22.40 g/t Au over 0.6 m in hole NG20-033C
  • 10.03 g/t Au over 4.3 m in hole NG20-033C
  • 49.00 g/t Au over 0.9 m in hole NG20-033C
  • 12.63 g/t Au over 2.5 m in hole NG20-034C
  • 19.10 g/t Au over 1.2 m in hole NG20-035C
  • 10.00 g/t Au over 1.2 m in hole NG20-035C

Long intercepts of gold mineralization inclusive of the above intervals are highlighted below:

  • 0.40 g/t Au over 71.4 m in hole NG20-024C
  • 0.36 g/t Au over 102.8 m in hole NG20-027C
  • 0.29 g/t Au over 151.1 m in hole NG20-029C
  • 0.62 g/t Au over 295.9 m in hole NG20-033C
  • 0.52 g/t Au over 94.4 m in hole NG20-034C
  • 0.52 g/t Au over 128.5 m in hole NG20-035C

Raven, Victoria’s newest gold discovery, was the focus of these 13 drillholes which were designed to test the extent of the newly discovered gold mineralization at Raven through grid-based drilling to the north, south and east of the previously defined Raven mineral trend. Through this drill campaign, mineralization has now been determined to extend within the host granodiorite in previously untested areas covered with metasediments. Importantly, this overlying metasedimentary cover obscures the large surface gold-arsenic-bismuth anomaly and proves the Raven mineralized trend is far larger than previously interpreted; with a strong East-West strike component.

Raven is open to the north, south, east, west and at depth.

The recently completed 2020 Dublin Gulch Exploration Program culminated in:

  • 35 diamond drill holes totalling over 8,040 meters;
  • over 3,000 meters of surface trench construction;
  • the collection of 3,700 soil samples; and
  • the shipment of more than 6,000 core and trench samples.

In addition to Raven, another high priority, intrusive related and hosted gold system, Lynx, has been tested with over 590 meters of diamond drilling, 720 meters of trenches and over 1,600 soils (See Company News Release of June 23, 2020 for additional program objective details).

A summary table of highlights for the 13 Raven drillholes from which assays for full holes have now been received is presented in the Table below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver(g/t)
NG20-024C 96.7 229.2 132.6 0.24 3.59
including 140.7 224.6 83.94 0.34 4.90
that including 204.9 224.6 19.8 1.01 3.33
and includes 210.4 212.1 1.7 11.10 18.00
NG20-026C 113.7 115.4 1.7 1.35 -
and 161.5 179.4 17.9 0.36 2.41
and 225.9 230.6 4.7 1.24 8.81
NG20-027C 91.4 194.2 102.8 0.36 4.04
that includes 112.4 113.8 1.4 3.02 -
and includes 152.4 173.6 21.1 1.02 10.75
that includes 156.4 157.8 1.4 12.70 98.00
NG20-029C 84.7 235.8 151.1 0.29 2.60
including 105.5 107.8 2.3 2.97 12.00
and including 132.3 135.8 3.5 1.23 4.20
and including 178.8 235.8 57.0 0.43 2.68
and with 178.8 180.9 2.1 3.76 11.03
and with 213.7 235.8 22.1 0.66 4.14
and with 213.7 215.1 1.3 5.24 26.00
and with 234.7 235.8 1.1 6.43 14.00
NG20-031C 73.9 265.6 191.7 0.21 1.86
including 73.9 101.4 27.5 0.65 4.07
and 91.8 101.4 9.6 1.31 2.50
and including 91.8 92.1 0.4 5.25 24.00
also including 99.4 101.4 2.0 3.89 4.00
and 206.2 244.8 38.6 0.36 2.51
and 206.2 206.9 0.7 3.13 9.00
and 239.3 244.8 5.5 1.47 3.53
including 243.6 244.8 1.1 5.01 4.00
NG20-033C 5.7 301.6 295.9 0.62 1.85
including 198.1 263.9 65.7 2.77 4.59
with 198.1 206.1 8.0 12.99 17.73
including 200.8 202.2 1.4 65.90 80.00
and with 233.2 246.5 13.3 2.53 7.43
and with 235.7 242.3 6.6 4.40 11.65
and including 235.7 236.3 0.6 22.40 59.00
and including 260.5 264.8 4.3 10.02 4.32
and 263.0 263.9 0.9 49.00 13.00
NG20-034C 138.3 232.7 94.4 0.52 3.29
including 187.9 220.8 32.8 1.30 7.15
or 204.8 220.8 16.0 2.31 13.21
that includes 206.4 208.9 2.5 12.63 74.05
NG20-035C 86.4 214.9 128.5 0.52 2.63
including 86.4 87.6 1.2 19.10 8.00
and including 105.2 106.2 1.0 9.95 28.00
and including 161.5 162.7 1.2 10.00 63.00
and including 202.0 202.9 1.0 8.66 16.00
and including 213.0 214.9 1.9 4.83 25.00

*Note: Reported intersections are drilled intersections and are estimated to be approximately 80% of true width of the mineralized zones. Intervals may not match due to rounding.

A set of sections and plan maps to accompany these Raven drillholes will be made available on the company website (www.vgcx.com).

Analytical Method
All exploration drill core from the Dublin Gulch gold camp 2020 program was analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. of Burnaby, B.C. utilizing the GE_ICP40Q12, 34-element analytical package with GE_FAA50V5 50-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Victoria's Nugget exploration camp and shipped to SGS Canada Inc.'s Whitehorse preparation facility. There, samples were sorted and crushed to appropriate particle size (coarse crush) and representatively split to a smaller size (250 grams) for shipment to SGS Canada Inc.'s Burnaby analytical laboratory facilities. A comprehensive system of standards, blanks and field duplicates has been implemented for the 2020 Dublin Gulch gold camp exploration campaign and is monitored as chemical assay data become available.

Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., as the Qualified Person.

About the Dublin Gulch Property
Victoria Gold's 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property (the “Property”) is situated in central Yukon Territory, Canada, approximately 375 kilometers north of the capital city of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 kilometers from the town of Mayo. The Property is accessible by road year round, and is located within Yukon Energy's electrical grid.

The Property covers an area of approximately 555 square kilometers, and is the site of the Company's Eagle and Olive Gold Deposits. The Eagle Gold Mine is Yukon's newest operating gold mine. The Eagle and Olive deposits include Proven and Probable Reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold from 155 million tonnes of ore with a grade of 0.65 grams of gold per tonne, as outlined in a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine dated December 3, 2019. The Mineral Resource under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) for the Eagle and Olive deposits has been estimated to host 227 million tonnes averaging 0.67 grams of gold per tonne, containing 4.7 million ounces of gold in the "Measured and Indicated" category, inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves, and a further 28 million tonnes averaging 0.65 grams of gold per tonne, containing 0.6 million ounces of gold in the "Inferred" category.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities, anticipated metal production, internal rate of return, estimated ore grades, commencement of production estimates and projected exploration and capital expenditures (including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based) and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include metal prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact:
John McConnell
President & CEO
Victoria Gold Corp.
Tel: 604-696-6605
ceo@vgcx.com

 


Victoria Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.10.20
Hier entsteht was Großes!: Rekordproduktion auf Kanada´s neuester Goldmine!
18.10.20
Mining-News KW 42-2020 – Gesundes durchatmen!
15.10.20
goldinvest.de: Sitka trifft - 139,1 Meter mit 0,61 g/t Gold auf RC-Goldprojekt im Yukon!
14.10.20
SRC Mining Special Situations: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat mit +40 Unternehmen in einem Zertifikat!
13.10.20
Victoria Gold: Goldmine Eagle Produktionsergebnisse Q3 2020
13.10.20
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q3 2020 Production Results
01.10.20
GOLDINVEST-Video: Sitka Gold - Das Management setzt voll auf Erfolg
30.09.20
Victoria Gold schliesst Sekundärangebot von Orion für Aktienplatzierung über 57,5 Millionen Dollar erfolgreich ab
30.09.20
Victoria Gold Announces that Orion has Completed its $57.5 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering
27.09.20
Neue Chancen tun sich auf!: Mining News KW 39-2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
1.704
Victoria Gold drills 274.3 m of 2.5 g/t Au at Cove