Relevium Resumes Shipments for Overseas Contract and Delivers CAD $215,000 in Formulated Products to Saudi Arabia

The CEO of Relevium Mr. Useche stated, “We have been able to resume logistics and successfully delivered this second batch, which experienced delays due to COVID-19 related supply chain issues. We are excited to continue to increase our presence internationally through our growing health and wellness solutions partners from around the World.”

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTCQB: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “ Company ” or “ Relevium ”), is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, BGX E-Health LLC (“BGX”), has shipped a total of CAD $215,000 worth of generic formulations to its customer, Innova Health Care based in Saudi Arabia. This represents the second shipment of the purchase order the Company received last year, as stated in its press release dated October 30 th 2019 .

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX, based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation, based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will be able to apply for and ultimately obtain an ACMPR licence, the proposed business of Biocannabix will develop as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds to develop the Biocannabix business, and that the Company will obtain all requisite regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed business developments may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds.