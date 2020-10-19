 

Media Advisory Cerence Presentation at NVIDIA’s GTC Now Available

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today shared a special replay of its presentation at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC), the Company’s deep learning and AI conference which took place earlier this month.

The 30-minute presentation features Dr. Christophe Couvreur, Head of Product, and Vincent Pollet, Head of Applied AI, at Cerence as they discuss the Company’s work with NVIDIA for conversational AI in production cars and new speech synthesis technologies, including Cerence Reader. The presentation can be found on Cerence’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/3mofK4laD3k.

For more about NVIDIA’s GTC, visit www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com


