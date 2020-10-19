BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today shared a special replay of its presentation at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC), the Company’s deep learning and AI conference which took place earlier this month.



The 30-minute presentation features Dr. Christophe Couvreur, Head of Product, and Vincent Pollet, Head of Applied AI, at Cerence as they discuss the Company’s work with NVIDIA for conversational AI in production cars and new speech synthesis technologies, including Cerence Reader. The presentation can be found on Cerence’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/3mofK4laD3k.