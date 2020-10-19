Integer Receives Patent Litigation Payment

Uses Cash to Pay Down Debt

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer”) (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, received approximately $28 million following the Federal Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirming, in all respects, the ruling in Integer’s favor granted in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware for AVX Corporation’s infringement of three patents. Integer used the funds to pay down approximately 4% of its net debt.

The successful conclusion of this litigation reinforces Integer’s commitment to protect our intellectual property, supporting our vision to enhance the lives of patients worldwide by being our customers’ partner of choice for innovative medical technologies and services.