 

Cue Biopharma Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

19.10.2020   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body, announced today three poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2020).

Presentation Details:
Title: Immuno-STATs: Leveraging protein engineering to expand and track antigen-specific T cells in vivo
Poster #: 623
Presenter: Steven Almo, Ph.D., ‎co-founder
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:15–5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:40–5:10 p.m. EST

Title: CUE-100 series Immuno-STATs from concept to the clinic: Leveraging protein engineering to stimulate and selectively deliver affinity-attenuated IL-2 to antigen-specific T cells
Poster #: 426
Presenter: Saso Cemerski, Ph.D., ‎vice president and head, discovery and translational immunology
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:50–5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1–1:30 p.m. EST

Title: A phase 1 trial of CUE-101 a novel HPV16 E7-pHLA-IL2-Fc fusion protein in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck cancer
Poster #: 354
Presenter: Sara I. Pai, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:50–5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1–1:30 p.m. EST

“Data presented from these posters further demonstrate the therapeutic potential of our Immuno-STAT platform,” said Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma. “We look forward to presenting preclinical data highlighting the IL-2 based CUE-100 series Immuno-STATs, as well as results from our ongoing open-label, dose escalation Phase 1 monotherapy trial with CUE-101 in patients with HPV16+ head and neck cancer.”

About the CUE-100 Series
The CUE-100 series consists of Fc-fusion biologics that incorporate peptide-MHC (pMHC) molecules along with rationally engineered IL-2 molecules. This singular biologic is anticipated to selectively target, activate and expand a robust repertoire of tumor-specific T cells directly in the patient. The binding affinity of IL-2 for its receptor has been deliberately attenuated to achieve preferential selective activation of tumor-specific effector T cells while reducing potential for effects on regulatory T cells (Tregs) or broad systemic activation, potentially mitigating the dose-limiting toxicities associated with current IL-2-based therapies.

