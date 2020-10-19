 

HOOKIPA Appoints Prof. Jean-Charles Soria, Director General of the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in Paris, to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced the appointment of Professor Jean-Charles Soria, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

“We’re honored to welcome Jean-Charles, a globally recognized scientist and oncologist, to HOOKIPA’s Board of Directors,“ said Joern Aldag, HOOKIPA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Jean-Charles’ is rounding the scientific diversity of our board with his deep expertise in oncology, immunotherapy, and clinical development. He will bring enormous value as we are expanding our clinical pipeline.”

Jean-Charles Soria, M.D., Ph.D., is Professor of Medicine and Medical Oncology at the University of Paris-Saclay and currently serves as Director General of the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, one of the world's leading cancer research institutes. During his tenure there, he has held a number of positions, including Chairman of the Department of Drug Development (2013-2017), member of the Lung Cancer Division focusing on targeted therapies (2001-2017) and Director of the Gustave Roussy SIRIC Research (Site for Integrated Research on Cancer) Program (2013-2017). From 2017 to 2019, Dr. Soria was Senior Vice President at AstraZeneca, where he was responsible for early oncology research and development with specific responsibility for immunotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates and cell therapy. Dr. Soria was also Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the MD Anderson Cancer Center from 2013 to 2017.

Professor Soria is a widely cited clinical scientist and author or co-author of more than 630 publications in leading international journals. Dr. Soria is a member of ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology), ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) and SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer). He has held various roles in these organisations. From 2013 to 2017 he was the Editor in Chief of the ESMO flagship journal Annals of Oncology. Dr. Soria has received multiple awards from the National Academy of Medecine (2009) and the National Academy of Sciences (2014) in France. He received the prestigious ESMO award in 2018.

