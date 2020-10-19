 

Cortexyme Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at November 2020 Conferences

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering potential therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, announced that its work will be the subject of abstracts at two upcoming scientific conferences: the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Digital Event (CTAD 2020; November 4-7) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC; November 9-14).

The oral presentation at CTAD 2020 will provide an update on Cortexyme’s ongoing Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, which is evaluating atuzaginstat in more than 570 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Atuzaginstat targets the toxic proteases, or gingipains, produced by P. gingivalis, which have been discovered in greater than 90% of post-mortem brains of patients with AD and shown to produce Alzheimer’s disease pathology in infected animals. By targeting these gingipains, Cortexyme hopes to slow or halt the progression of AD. The CTAD abstract, “Phase 2/3 GAIN trial of atuzaginstat (COR388), a novel bacterial virulence factor inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease: Update and baseline data,” will be presented on Thursday, November 5th at 11:02 a.m. EST / 8:02 a.m. PST.

The poster at SITC 2020 demonstrates the potential for atuzaginstat and other gingipain inhibitors to reduce the expression of the immune checkpoint ligand PD-L1 induced by P. gingivalis infection. P. gingivalis has been previously linked to increased risk and worse outcomes in oral, esophageal and other cancers and has been shown to induce PD-L1 on the surface of infected cells, which may allow cancers to evade the immune system. The poster (Abstract #676), “PD-L1 is induced by the periodontal pathogen Porphyromonas gingivalis and can be blocked by small molecule gingipain inhibitors, including atuzaginstat,” will be on display in the meeting’s virtual poster hall from 8:00 a.m. EST / 5:00 a.m. PST on Monday, November 9th.

Both presentations will be available at https://ir.cortexyme.com/news-and-events/presentations.

“As we advance the GAIN Trial of our lead investigational medicine, atuzaginstat, in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease, our research team also continues to make strides in understanding the critical role that P. gingivalis may play in a variety of therapeutic areas and the corresponding benefits of atuzaginstat,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair. “We are looking forward to continuing to expand our understanding of the potential benefits of our small molecule library.”

