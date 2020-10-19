Veracyte Announces New Data Reinforcing Foundational Technology of Nasal Swab Test for Early Lung Cancer Detection Presented at CHEST Annual Meeting 2020

Every year in the U.S. alone, an estimated 750,000 patients with lung nodules detected through imaging tests are referred for diagnostic evaluation. These nodules are typically the first sign of lung cancer; however, determining which are cancerous and which are benign is often challenging, leading to unnecessary invasive procedures or delayed treatment. Because survival rates are significantly better for patients whose lung cancer is detected and treated earlier, it is extremely important to identify the lung nodules most likely to need intervention.

Veracyte, Inc ., (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that new data presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020 show that a genomic smoking index developed for use on samples obtained from the main lung airway can also be detected in nasal samples. The findings, shared in an oral presentation at the virtual meeting, reinforce the foundational “field of injury” technology behind Veracyte’s noninvasive nasal swab test being developed to identify lung cancer risk in patients with lung nodules.

Veracyte’s in-development nasal classifier is designed to help physicians determine whether patients with lung nodules are at high or low risk for lung cancer so that those deemed “high-risk” by the test can proceed promptly to diagnosis and treatment, while patients classified as “low-risk” may safely be monitored over time.

At the CHEST meeting, Dr. Carla Lamb from Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, presented data from a study evaluating the ability of a 248-gene smoking index derived from whole-transcriptome sequencing to distinguish current versus former smokers in nasal samples collected from 144 patients and bronchial epithelial samples collected from 439 patients. All patients had lung nodules suspicious for cancer and were current or former smokers with no history of cancer. Results indicate that the genomic smoking index, while developed using samples from the main airway, can accurately distinguish current versus former smokers in samples obtained from the nose (89 percent sensitivity and 61 percent specificity).

“Our analysis suggests that the ‘field of injury’ technology underlying the nasal classifier can distinguish smoking-related genomic changes whether samples are derived from the nasal passages or from brushings of the main lung airway,” said Dr. Lamb. “This finding is meaningful, because an accurate nasal swab-based lung cancer test developed from this technology would be a game-changer in lung-nodule management.”