Recruiter.com Interview Aired on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters, today announced an interview with Evan Sohn, Chairman and CEO aired on The RedChip Money Report television program. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.



In the exclusive interview, Sohn discusses the Company’s unique market position, strong network growth, major account wins, and more.