Sparton Resources Inc. Sir Harry Oakes Gold Project Commencement of Drill Program

The current plan is for a total of 10 holes to be drilled, from 5 locations, designed to establish approximately 300 metres of strike length of the zones reported from the 1930’s historical data. Three of the initial sites will duplicate the locations of historical holes DDH 2A, 3 and 5, each of which successfully intersected gold mineralization. The mineralized area near the shaft and the previously drilled area correspond with a structure defined by a distinct magnetic low, highlighted in the Company magnetic survey, completed earlier this year.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc . ( TSXV.SRI ) (" Sparton " or the " Company ") announced today that it has begun its initial 2000-metre drill program on the Sir Harry Oakes Gold Project near Matachewan, Ontario. A 3 km access road has been completed and drill site locations set out with proper environmental guidelines and setbacks from the nearby lake.

The first holes are planned near the site of historical hole DDH 2A, drilled east of the old shaft, which reported a zone of 5.5 grams per tonne over 5.53 metres. Elsewhere, historical hole DDH 3 reported 8.23 grams per tonne over 1.5 metres, and 14.4 grams per tonne over 0.9 metres. Historical hole DDH 5 reported 6.85 grams per tonne over 1.85 metres, 3.77 grams per tonne over 1.49 metres, and 3.43 grams per tonne over 0.61 metres. Grab sample assays from material taken underground at the shaft site also reported gold values ranging from 1.86 to 297.98 grams per tonne; please see Sparton news release dated September 16th, 2020.

A 50-degree and a 65-degree hole is planned at each site to understand the geometry of the mineralized zones. The syenite porphyry rock type hosting the mineralization at the Oakes site is similar to the host rock of mineralization at Alamos Gold’s nearby producing Young Davidson Mine, located less than 3 km away.

Once initial geological data and interpretations are available, the hole locations maybe adjusted. The planned drill hole locations are shown in the Oakes Project Presentation on the Company website www.spartonresources.com

Mineralized intervals will be sampled using a core saw and one half of the intervals submitted for assay to Swastika Laboratories. Normal industry standard practices for Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance, Blank Assays, Standard Assays and Quality Control will be invoked.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and work loads, analytical results may take up to 3 weeks to become available after submission to the lab. All operations will be undertaken with proper COVID-19 protocols in place.