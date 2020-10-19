 

Sparton Resources Inc. Sir Harry Oakes Gold Project Commencement of Drill Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:23  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced today that it has begun its initial 2000-metre drill program on the Sir Harry Oakes Gold Project near Matachewan, Ontario. A 3 km access road has been completed and drill site locations set out with proper environmental guidelines and setbacks from the nearby lake.

The current plan is for a total of 10 holes to be drilled, from 5 locations, designed to establish approximately 300 metres of strike length of the zones reported from the 1930’s historical data. Three of the initial sites will duplicate the locations of historical holes DDH 2A, 3 and 5, each of which successfully intersected gold mineralization. The mineralized area near the shaft and the previously drilled area correspond with a structure defined by a distinct magnetic low, highlighted in the Company magnetic survey, completed earlier this year.

The first holes are planned near the site of historical hole DDH 2A, drilled east of the old shaft, which reported a zone of 5.5 grams per tonne over 5.53 metres. Elsewhere, historical hole DDH 3 reported 8.23 grams per tonne over 1.5 metres, and 14.4 grams per tonne over 0.9 metres. Historical hole DDH 5 reported 6.85 grams per tonne over 1.85 metres, 3.77 grams per tonne over 1.49 metres, and 3.43 grams per tonne over 0.61 metres. Grab sample assays from material taken underground at the shaft site also reported gold values ranging from 1.86 to 297.98 grams per tonne; please see Sparton news release dated September 16th, 2020.

A 50-degree and a 65-degree hole is planned at each site to understand the geometry of the mineralized zones. The syenite porphyry rock type hosting the mineralization at the Oakes site is similar to the host rock of mineralization at Alamos Gold’s nearby producing Young Davidson Mine, located less than 3 km away.

Once initial geological data and interpretations are available, the hole locations maybe adjusted. The planned drill hole locations are shown in the Oakes Project Presentation on the Company website www.spartonresources.com

Mineralized intervals will be sampled using a core saw and one half of the intervals submitted for assay to Swastika Laboratories. Normal industry standard practices for Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance, Blank Assays, Standard Assays and Quality Control will be invoked.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and work loads, analytical results may take up to 3 weeks to become available after submission to the lab. All operations will be undertaken with proper COVID-19 protocols in place.

Seite 1 von 2
Sparton Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.20
3
Sparton lebt wieder.. Gold und Vanadium Batterientechnik