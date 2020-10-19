FedNat Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, will announce its 2020 third quarter financial results after 4:00 PM (ET) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 PM (ET).



A live webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website, or by following this link. Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-303-6913 and using passcode 5182801. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.