 

IAA Relocates and Expands its St. Louis East Branch

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the relocation and expansion of its St. Louis East branch to Caseyville, Illinois. This new location, approximately twelve miles from St. Louis, Missouri, updates the branch facilities and supports IAA’s growth in this expanding market. The new site accommodates the increased capacity needs of the company’s customers.

“IAA is pleased to further serve our growing client needs in the St. Louis metro area,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “We continue to strategically invest in our facilities to provide an industry leading experience for buying and selling vehicles. The relocated and expanded St. Louis East branch doubles our inventory capacity to further support our growing clients’ needs in the Midwest.”

The new branch features a covered Vehicle Inspection Center (VIC) building and dedicated offices for insurance clients, in addition to covered motorcycle storage and indoor high line storage. The site also offers a paved load-out, drive aisles and drop-off/check-in areas. An expanded lobby and conference rooms provide space for meetings and training.

Conveniently accessible from State Highway 157, near Route 64, the new branch is located at 2436 Old Country Inn Drive, Caseyville, Illinois, 62232. A listing of preview days and sales days at the branch available at www.iaai.com.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 talented employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a rapidly growing global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

