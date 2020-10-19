IAA Relocates and Expands its St. Louis East Branch

“IAA is pleased to further serve our growing client needs in the St. Louis metro area,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “We continue to strategically invest in our facilities to provide an industry leading experience for buying and selling vehicles. The relocated and expanded St. Louis East branch doubles our inventory capacity to further support our growing clients’ needs in the Midwest.”

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the relocation and expansion of its St. Louis East branch to Caseyville, Illinois. This new location, approximately twelve miles from St. Louis, Missouri, updates the branch facilities and supports IAA’s growth in this expanding market. The new site accommodates the increased capacity needs of the company’s customers.

The new branch features a covered Vehicle Inspection Center (VIC) building and dedicated offices for insurance clients, in addition to covered motorcycle storage and indoor high line storage. The site also offers a paved load-out, drive aisles and drop-off/check-in areas. An expanded lobby and conference rooms provide space for meetings and training.

Conveniently accessible from State Highway 157, near Route 64, the new branch is located at 2436 Old Country Inn Drive, Caseyville, Illinois, 62232. A listing of preview days and sales days at the branch available at www.iaai.com.

About IAA

