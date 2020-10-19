 

DXC Technology to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:45 p.m. EST. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 800-367-2403. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-334-777-6978. The passcode for all participants is 8144357. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available through a link posted on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 12, 2020. Replay numbers can be found at the following link. The replay passcode is 8144357. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings including DXC’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, once available. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

01.10.20
DXC Technology Completes Sale of U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services Business to Veritas Capital, Creating Gainwell Technologies
24.09.20
DXC-Technologie ernennt Führungskräfte zur Unterstützung des „neuen DXC“
24.09.20
DXC Technology Announces Leadership Appointments to Support the “new DXC"

02.09.20
DXC - Ex-Hewlett Packard Enterprise-IT-Beratungs- und Dienstleistungsunternehmen