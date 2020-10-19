Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020

“The global HIV epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic are two of the most complex public health challenges of our time,” explained Diana Brainard, MD, Senior Vice President and Virology Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Sciences. “The data presented at IDWeek reflect the latest progress in Gilead’s antiviral drug discovery and development and underscore our commitment to supporting the global health community to quickly and effectively respond to devastating viral outbreaks worldwide.”

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the presentation of 18 abstracts spanning the company’s HIV treatment and prevention and COVID-19 clinical development programs during the virtual IDWeek 2020 conference from October 21-25. The breadth of data reflects Gilead’s commitment to advancing antiviral innovation aiming to help end the HIV epidemic and to addressing the treatment needs of patients with COVID-19.

At IDWeek 2020, Gilead will present results from the ongoing DISCOVER multi-center randomized clinical trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) for PrEP and a new analysis leveraging a novel statistical method to estimate the background HIV incidence rate in DISCOVER. Separate data from DISCOVER will provide insight into the impact of age and comorbidities on renal outcomes for study participants. In addition to new data from the DISCOVER trial, the key findings from an analysis examining real-world patterns of persistence with Truvada (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg) for PrEP in at-risk populations will be presented in an oral presentation.

Gilead also will present new data on the efficacy and safety of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) in certain populations of people living with HIV that have historically been underrepresented in HIV clinical research. The latest data from Gilead’s HIV treatment research program to be presented include an oral presentation on 48-week outcomes from the landmark community-based and designed BRAAVE study evaluating the safety and efficacy of switching to Biktarvy among Black American adults living with HIV who are virally suppressed. Findings on the efficacy of Biktarvy in people living with HIV who are virologically suppressed with end-stage renal disease and requiring chronic hemodialysis will also be presented.

Data on Gilead’s investigational antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for injection (100 mg) administered by intravenous infusion for the treatment of COVID-19 include two oral presentations examining the safety and efficacy of Veklury in hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 and global geographical disparities in clinical outcomes of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 treated with Veklury in Gilead’s open-label, Phase 3 SIMPLE studies.

Select accepted abstracts are as follows:

HIV prevention research

Oral 103: Persistence on Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (F/TDF) for HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis: Insights From Real-World Evidence

Poster 999: Using the Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (F/TDF) Adherence-Efficacy Relationship to Calculate Background HIV Incidence: Results From the DISCOVER trial

Poster 985: Impact of Age and Medical Comorbidities on Renal Outcomes in the DISCOVER Trial

Poster 995: Safety and Efficacy of Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (F/TAF) and Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (F/TDF) for PrEP in DISCOVER Participants Taking F/TDF for PrEP at Baseline

HIV treatment research

Oral 109: Pre-Existing Resistance and Week 48 Virologic Outcomes After Switching to Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (B/F/TAF) in African American Adults With HIV

Late Breaker 7: Weight Change in Suppressed People With HIV (PWH) Switched From Either Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (TDF) or Abacavir (ABC) to Tenofovir Alafenamide (TAF)

Poster 1046: Week 48 Outcomes From the BRAAVE 2020 Study: A Randomized Switch to Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (B/F/TAF) in African American Adults With HIV

Poster 1002: A Daily Single Tablet Regimen (STR) of Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (B/F/TAF) in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV and End Stage Renal Disease on Chronic Hemodialysis

Poster 1028: Long-term Follow-up After a Switch to Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (B/F/TAF) From Dolutegravir/Abacavir/Lamivudine

Poster 1448: Forgiveness of Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (B/F/TAF): In Vitro Simulations of Intermittent Poor Adherence Find Limited HIV-1 Breakthrough and High Barrier to Resistance

Poster 633: Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (B/F/TAF) Efficacy in Participants With Pre-Existing Primary Integrase Inhibitor Resistance Through 48 Weeks of Phase 3 Clinical Trials

COVID-19 treatment research

Oral 72: Remdesivir vs. Standard Care in Patients With Moderate COVID -19

Oral 73: Geographical Disparities in Clinical Outcomes of Severe COVID-19 Patients Treated With Remdesivir

Poster 561: Safety of Remdesivir vs. Standard Care in Patients With Moderate COVID-19

Poster 557: Impact of Concomitant Hydroxychloroquine Use on Safety and Efficacy of Remdesivir in Moderate COVID-19 Patients

For more information, including a complete list of abstracts, please visit: https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/IDWeek/index.asp

Please see below for U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warnings, for Biktarvy, Descovy for PrEP and Truvada for PrEP.

There is no cure for HIV or AIDS.

Veklury has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any use, and its safety and efficacy have not been established. Gilead submitted a new drug application for Veklury on August 7, 2020; the NDA is currently under FDA review. Veklury is currently authorized for temporary use under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, including patients with moderate to severe disease, regardless of the need for supplemental oxygen. This authorization is temporary and may be revoked, and does not take the place of the formal new drug application submission, review and approval process. For information about the authorized use of Veklury and mandatory requirements of the EUA in the U.S., please review the Fact Sheets and FDA Letter of Authorization available at www.gilead.com/remdesivir.

About Veklury (remdesivir)

Veklury is an investigational nucleotide analog with broad-spectrum antiviral activity both in vitro and in vivo in animal models against multiple emerging viral pathogens. Multiple ongoing international Phase 3 clinical trials are evaluating the safety and efficacy of Veklury for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19, in different patient populations, formulations, and in combination with other therapies.

Important Information about Veklury in the United States

In the United States, Veklury (remdesivir) is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) only for the treatment of hospitalized adult and pediatric patients with suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Veklury must be administered via intravenous (IV) infusion and is supplied two ways: Veklury (remdesivir) for injection, 100 mg, lyophilized powder, or Veklury (remdesivir) injection, 100 mg/20 mL (5 mg/mL), concentrated solution.

Veklury is an investigational drug that has not been approved by the FDA for any use, and the safety and efficacy of Veklury for the treatment of COVID-19 have not been established. This authorization is temporary and may be revoked, and does not take the place of the formal new drug application submission, review and approval process. For information about the authorized use of Veklury and mandatory requirements of the EUA in the U.S., please review the Fact Sheets and FDA Letter of Authorization available at www.gilead.com/remdesivir.

There are limited clinical data available for Veklury. Serious and unexpected adverse events may occur that have not been previously reported with Veklury use. Hypersensitivity reactions, including infusion-related and anaphylactic reactions, have been observed during and following administration of Veklury. The use of Veklury is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to Veklury. Transaminase elevations have been observed in healthy volunteers and patients with COVID-19 in clinical trials who received Veklury. Patients should have appropriate clinical and laboratory monitoring to aid in early detection of any potential adverse events. Monitor renal and hepatic function prior to initiating and daily during therapy with Veklury; additionally, monitor serum chemistries and hematology daily during therapy. Do not initiate Veklury in patients with ALT ≥5x ULN or with an eGFR <30 mL/min. The decision to continue or discontinue Veklury therapy after development of an adverse event should be made based on the clinical risk/benefit assessment for the individual patient.

Due to a risk of reduced antiviral activity, coadministration of Veklury and chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate is not recommended.

Healthcare providers and/or their designee are responsible for mandatory FDA MedWatch reporting of all medication errors and serious adverse events or deaths occurring during Veklury treatment and considered to be potentially attributable to Veklury. These events must be reported within 7 calendar days from the onset of the event. MedWatch adverse event reports can be submitted to FDA online at www.fda.gov/medwatch or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088.

