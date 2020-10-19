Fortress Biotech’s Partner Company, Journey Medical Corporation, to be Featured in Webinar Hosted by ROTH Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced that Scott Henry, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Pharmaceuticals Research at ROTH Capital Partners, will host a webinar with the management team of Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”), a partner company of Fortress, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Speakers from Journey Medical will include Claude Maraoui, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nevin, Chief Commercial Officer, and Nirav Jhaveri, Chief Financial Officer.

The webinar will be available live on the Events page of the News & Media section of Fortress’s website: www.fortressbiotech.com. An archived replay of the event will be available for approximately 30 days following the webinar.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical Corporation, visit https://journeymedicalcorp.com/.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was recently ranked number 10 in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth over a three-year period. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a subsidiary of Cipla Limited), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.