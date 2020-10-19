 

BOQI International Medical Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Revenue increased by 1026% Over the Same Period Last Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues increased by 1026 % in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Gross profit margin increased to 22.77% during the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 4.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Net income increased by 629% in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.

“We are pleased with our results in the second quarter and the concerted efforts of our team across our wholesale business in medical devices and medicine,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc. “We acquired Guanzan Group this year, which allows us to better align with the current environment and positions us for future growth. As more healthcare facilities re-opened for business and resumed patient treatment in the second half of the year, we believe our products can meet the expected rising customer demand, meanwhile bring benefit to our shareholders.”

Revenues     

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $3,790,847 and $336,690, respectively. The Company’s revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were principally attributable to the newly acquired Guanzan Group’s wholesale sales of medical devices and generic drugs. The Company’s revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were attributable to the sales of products manufactured by the NF Group and from energy saving technical services and product collaboration processing services performed by the NF Group, which the Company sold in June 2020. Revenues from the wholesale medical devices segment and the wholesale medicine segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $2,059,189 and $1,730,175, respectively. During the second quarter of 2020, the Guanzan Group benefitted from the recovery from COVID-19 in the PRC.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $4,226,378 and $912,402, respectively. The 363% increase in revenues is attributable to the acquisition of the Guanzan Group in late March 2020. Revenues from the wholesale medicine segment for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $2,307,311 and revenues from the wholesale medical device segment for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,896,733. The Company’s revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were attributable to the sales of products manufactured by the NF Group and from energy saving technical services and product collaboration processing services performed by the NF Group.

Cost of Revenues  

Cost of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $2,941,955 and $319,172, respectively, reflecting the impact of the acquisition of the Guanzan Group. Cost of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 consisted primarily of material costs, direct labor, depreciation, and manufacturing overhead, which were directly attributable to the manufacturing of products and the rendering of services by the NF Group.

Cost of revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $3,407,169 and $749,848, respectively. Cost of revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were attributable to the manufacturing of products and the rendering of services by the NF Group.

Gross Profit

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had a gross profit margin of 22.77% compared with a gross profit margin of 4.35% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The improvement in the gross profit margin in the three months ended June 30, 2020 is mainly due to the inclusion of a full quarter of revenues from the wholesale medical devices and wholesale medicine segments. The gross profit margin of the wholesale medical devices and wholesale medicine segments for three months ended June 30, 2020 were 23.22% and 25.56%, respectively. The gross profit for the Company in the three months ended June 30, 2019 was related to the operations of the NF Group. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had a gross profit margin of 19.38% compared with a gross profit margin of 17.82% in the first six months of 2019. The improvement in the gross profit margin in the six months ended June 30, 2020 is mainly due to the inclusion of the revenues from the wholesale medical devices and wholesale medicine segments since the acquisition in March 2020. The gross profit margin of the wholesale medical devices and wholesale medicine segments for six months ended June 30, 2020 were 22.78% and 25.16%, respectively. The gross profit for the Company in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was related to the operations of the NF Group.

Operating Expenses    

Operating expenses were $2,922,868 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $726,940 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $2,195,928. The increase is mainly due to the additional amortization of the discounted convertible notes, meeting and promotional expenses, pharmaceutical and medical device industry compliance management expenses and professional expenses. The Company’s operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 consisted primarily of general and administrative expenses, and selling and marketing expenses of the NF Group.

Operating expenses were $4,893,723 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $1,248,456 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $3,645,267, or 292%. The Company’s operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 consisted primarily of general and administrative expenses, and selling and marketing expenses of the NF Group.

Other Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported other income of $6,986,587 and other interest expense of $195,486. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported other income of $6,944,469 and other interest expense of $377,466.  Other income in both periods includes the gain generated from the disposal of the NF Group. Other expense in both periods consisted of interest expense.

Net Profit

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a net profit of $4,673,854 compared to a net loss of $883,245 for the same period of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 the Company reported a net profit of $2,471,663 compared to a net loss of $1,425,693 for the same period of 2019. The net profit in both periods is attributable to the gain generated from the disposal of the NF Group.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2020, the Company had cash of $109,402 and negative working capital of $0.59 million as compared to cash of $36,674 and negative working capital of $500,765 at December 31, 2019.

About BOQI International Medical Inc.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) (NASDAQ: BIMI) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized with a focus on the health industry. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services. For more information about BOQI International Medical, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition,  risk of operations in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are urged to read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 for further information about the Company’s financial results, liquidity and capital resources.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BIMI@dgipl.com

BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash   $ 96,312     $ 36,363  
Restricted cash     13,090       311  
Accounts receivable, net     3,118,402       24,840  
Advances to suppliers     2,197,249       1,252  
Amount due from related parties     49,776       1,350  
Inventories, net     2,523,075       707,526  
Prepayments and other receivables     14,407,373       59,333  
Assets from discontinued operations     -       21,218,983  
Total current assets     22,405,277       22,049,958  
                 
NON-CURRENT ASSETS                
Deferred tax assets     244,351       -  
Property, plant and equipment, net     756,712       38,641  
Intangible assets, net     7,458,486       7,973,179  
Goodwill     6,443,170       -  
Total non-current assets     14,902,719       8,011,820  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 37,307,996     $ 30,061,778  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Short-term loans   $ 834,028     $ -  
Long-term loans due within one year     219,554       -  
Convertible promissory notes, net     3,852,890       107,383  
Derivative liability     1,329,842       1,272,871  
Accounts payable, trade     3,757,567       641,927  
Advances from customers     828,939       67,975  
Amount due to related parties     649,059       305,760  
Taxes payable     317,010       861  
Other payables and accrued liabilities     11,208,548       6,044,378  
Liabilities from discontinued operations     -       13,108,038  
Total current liabilities     22,997,437       21,549,193  
                 
Long-term loans - noncurrent portion     163,920       -  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     23,161,357       21,549,193  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
                 
EQUITY                
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,384,433 and 9,073,289 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     10,384       9,073  
Additional paid-in capital     22,626,434       15,643,825  
Statutory reserves     -       2,227,634  
Accumulated deficit     (8,436,279 )     (10,881,667 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (128,737 )     1,683,770  
Total BOQI International Medical Inc.’s equity     14,071,802       8,682,635  
                 
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS     74,837       (170,050 )
                 
Total equity     14,146,639       8,512,585  
                 
Total liabilities and equity   $ 37,307,996     $ 30,061,778  

BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (GAIN)/LOSS
(UNAUDITED)

    For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
REVENUES     3,790,847       336,690       4,226,378       912,402  
                                 
COST OF REVENUES     2,941,955       319,172       3,407,169       749,848  
                                 
GROSS PROFIT     848,892       14,518       819,209       162,554  
                                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                                
Sales and marketing     531,923       48,851       650,769       86,724  
General and administrative     2,390,945       678,089       4,242,954       1,161,732  
Total operating expenses     2,922,868       726,940       4,893,723       1,248,456  
                                 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (2,073,976 )     (712,422 )     (4,074,514 )     (1,085,902 )
                                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                                
Interest expense     (195,486 )     (173,526 )     (377,446 )     (292,094 )
Other income (expense)     6,986,587       2,703       6,968,162       (47,697 )
Total other income (expense), net     6,791,101       (170,823 )     6,590,716       (339,791 )
                                 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES     4,717,125       (883,245 )     2,516,202       (1,425,693 )
                                 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     43,271             44,539        
                                 
NET INCOME (LOSS)     4,673,854       (883,245 )     2,471,663       (1,425,693 )
Less: net income (loss) attributable to  non-controlling interest     33,590       (21,149 )     26,274       3,997  
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTE TO BOQI INTERATIONAL MEDICAL INC.   $ 4,640,264     $ (862,096 )   $ 2,445,389     $ (1,429,690 )
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(LOSS)                                
Foreign currency translation adjustment     263,239       (205,602 )     143,038       26,325  
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(LOSS)     4,937,093       (1,088,847 )     2,614,701       (1,339,368 )
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests     2,334       (8,831 )     (2,601 )     4,546  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC.   $ 4,934,759     $ (1,080,016 )   $ 2,617,302     $ (1,403,914 )
                                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES                                
Basic and diluted     10,203,861       7,831,531       9,728,861       7,703,123  
                                 
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE                                
Basic and diluted   $ 0.46     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.25     $ (0.19 )

BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
(CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

    For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2020     2019  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net Income (Loss )   $ 2,471,663     $ (1,425,693 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     512,460       497,476  
(Profit) on disposal of NF Group     (6,944,469 )     -  
Allowance for doubtful accounts     79,061       157,310  
Amortization of discount of convertible promissory notes     1,075,171       -  
Change in derivative liabilities     107,340       -  
Impairment loss from construction in progress     -       25,071  
Allowance for inventory provision     187,942       -  
                 
Change in operating assets and liabilities                
Accounts receivable     (1,301,929 )     942,687  
Advances to suppliers     (958,804 )     -  
Inventories     (1,012,881 )     (214,739 )
Prepayments and other receivables     930,314       (74,919 )
Accounts payable, trade     1,760,102       (318,384 )
Advances from customers     (602,416 )        
Taxes payable     (80,818 )     19,339  
Other payables and accrued liabilities     347,751       365,443  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (3,429,513 )     (26,409 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Cash received from acquisition of Guanzan Group     95,220       -  
Net cash provided by investing activities     95,220       -  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Issuance of common stock             126,841  
Net proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes     3,457,325       -  
Proceeds from short-term loans             5,899,009  
Repayment of short-term loans     (34,100 )     (5,900,484 )
Repayment of long-term loans     (21,497 )        
Amount financed by related parties     598,803          
Net cash provided by financing activities     4,000,531       125,366  
                 
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH     (593,510 )     20,569  
                 
INCREASE IN CASH     72,728       78,388  
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period     36,674       197,356  
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period   $ 109,402     $ 275,744  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash paid for income tax   $ 56,396     $ -  
Cash paid for interest expense, net of capitalized interest   $ 34,902     $ 284,092  
                 
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Issuance of common shares for the equity acquisition of Chongqing Guanzan Technology Co., Ltd.   $ 2,717,000     $ -  
Goodwill recognized from the equity acquisition of the Boqi Group   $ 6,443,170     $ -  
Outstanding payment for the equity acquisition of Chongqing Guanzan Technology Co., Ltd.   $ 4,414,119     $ -  
Outstanding receivable for disposal of NF Group   $ 10,000,000     $ -  
Issuance of common shares upon conversion of convertible notes   $ 1,008,067     $ -  

 




