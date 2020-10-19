 

Compass Diversified Completes Acquisition of Performance Fit Innovator BOA Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

WESTPORT, Conn. and DENVER, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced the completion of the Company’s previously announced acquisition of BOA Technology Inc. (“BOA”), creators of the award-winning BOA Fit System, delivering superior fit and performance in the Outdoor, Athletic, Workwear and Medical Bracing markets worldwide, pursuant to an agreement entered into on September 20, 2020.

BOA was founded in 2001 with a revolutionary performance fit system that transformed how snowboarders “dialed in” their boots and offered a superior alternative to the traditional lace system. Nearly two decades later, the BOA Fit System has become the leading performance fit solution integrated into market-leading premium brand partner products across an array of segments.

The acquisition was completed for a purchase price of $454 million (excluding working capital, other customary adjustments, and acquisition related costs) and funded through available cash on the Company’s balance sheet and a draw of $300 million on its revolving credit facility. CODI's initial equity ownership in BOA is 82%. BOA’s management team and existing shareholders invested alongside CODI and own the remaining 18%.

“We are pleased to have completed our acquisition of BOA and look forward to supporting its continued expansion and growth in the years to come,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “The BOA Fit System is used in millions of boots, helmets, shoes, and other performance products around the world and we could not be more excited to welcome this extraordinary brand and team to the CODI family.”

“The closing of this transaction is an important milestone in BOA’s nearly 20-year history and I am confident that together with CODI we will continue to push the limits of performance fit,” said Shawn Neville, CEO of BOA. “CODI has the resources and expertise to help propel our brand to its next level of growth and I look forward to working closely with our collective teams as we execute on our shared long term-vision for BOA.”

About BOA Technology Inc. (“BOA Technology”)

BOA Technology creators of the revolutionary, award-winning, patented BOA Fit System, partners with market-leading brands to make the best gear even better. Delivering fit solutions purpose-built for performance, the BOA Fit System is featured in products across snow sports, cycling, hiking/trekking, golf, running, court sports, workwear, medical bracing, and prosthetics. The system consists of three integral parts: a micro-adjustable dial, super-strong lightweight laces, and low friction lace guides. Each unique configuration is engineered for fast, effortless, precision fit, and is backed by The BOA Guarantee. BOA Technology Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with offices in Austria, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, and Japan. For more information, visit BOAFit.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Compass Diversified Holdings (doing business Compass Diversified) of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Compass Diversified Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Information
02.10.20
Compass Diversified Announces Planned CEO Transition at Subsidiary Company, The Sterno Group
01.10.20
Compass Diversified Declares Third Quarter 2020 Distributions on Common and Series A, B and C Preferred Shares
22.09.20
Compass Diversified to Acquire Performance Fit Innovator BOA Technology