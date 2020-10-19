 

Worksport Announces Supply Partnership with Hercules Electric Mobility for its TerraVis Solar Truck Bed Tonneau System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd,, (OTC:WKSP) (or the “Company”) has signed an agreement with Hercules Electric Mobility Inc., Detroit, Michigan, for Worksport’s groundbreaking TerraVis tonneau cover solar charging system to become the Tier One OEM supply partner for Hercules’ forthcoming Alpha Electric Pickup, with over US $27 million in early customer reservations .

The announcement today reveals Hercules as Worksport’s partner in an agreement between the two companies that is expected to generate up to US$70 million in future revenues for Worksport. A Sept. 3 news release and a subsequent follow up story on Sept. 15 had said that ‘the terms of the agreement are expected to be disclosed in mid-September.’ However, since then, causing a delay in the announcement, the two companies have broadened their discussions, relating to additional deployments for the TerraVis system, merging and up-listing on a senior exchange, and manufacturing collaboration.

“Although we understand the delay of over one month is challenging in today’s volatile market, we appreciate shareholders patience in allowing us to arrive at today’s milestone,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “We will continue to work tirelessly in progressing our business and keeping our valued shareholders up to date.”

“The economic value of this one relationship is expected to be of profound significance for Worksport and its future growth and development,” added Rossi. “The announced $70 million in projected revenues in the first contract is just the beginning, and it is likely to expand over the longer-term. We’re proud to work with Hercules because of its management’s long history with developing and launching major vehicle platforms.”

The TerraVis system will be exclusively configured and uniquely crafted for Hercules’ highly innovative EV pickup Truck, the Alpha. The durable and technologically advanced TerraVis system will be the very first to provide a meaningful source of recharge, multiple configurations for work and sport and a fusion of cutting edge solar power, storage, and delivery. The platform takes advantage of a standard pick-up truck’s practical capabilities, while also utilizing the power of more sustainable and renewable energy. Proprietary, high efficiency solar panels built into the rugged tonneau cover—the likes of which Worksport has become widely known for—will collect the sun's rays and store energy in multiple portable battery banks.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...