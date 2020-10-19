Loop Media, Inc. Acquires Audio Discovery Platform Spkr; Announces Formation of Loop Media Studios to be Run by Television, Radio, and Digital Veteran Andy Schuon

The acquisition further expands Loop Media’s content offering as it continues to become a more diverse media company, expanding into audio as a complement to its extensive short-form video offerings. The Spkr app contains short-form feeds of podcasts and other curated audio, providing content organized into different channels, including News & Politics, Self-Improvement, True Crime, Pop Culture, and more. Spkr features include “My Spkr,” a personalized audio feed built from a listener’s chosen content, and “Spkr Live,” an always-on, continuously updating “living playlist.”

GLENDALE, CA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Loop Media, Inc., the first media company focused on fully integrated 360-degree engagement of music videos and other premium short-form content by consumers and businesses (OTC: LPTV), today announced its acquisition of Spkr, the first audio platform centered on short-form content, featured as “one of the apps we love right now” by Apple when it debuted last year.

Podcasts have become an integral part of many streaming media businesses and studios, including Spotify, iHeart, and Warner Media. With more forms of audio content available today on more devices than ever before, there can be a lot of clutter and noise in the marketplace. Spkr eliminates that clutter and reduces that noise by gathering, filtering, and then personalizing samples of podcasts that listeners can easily sample and select for their own favorite playlists.

Spkr was co-founded by Andy Schuon, a highly experienced media executive with strong roots in music video, from the peak of MTV’s influence when he served as head of programming of MTV and VH1. Schuon was also president at CBS Radio, head of programming at iconic KROQ-FM Los Angeles, CEO of several television and digital businesses, and a board member of Premiere Radio Networks. In addition, Schuon is co-founder of the widely distributed multimedia cable and online network REVOLT TV with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Schuon will assume the newly created role of Head of Loop Media Studios and will be responsible for all content and programming creation and acquisitions at Loop Media for both the B2B and Consumer groups.

“We are very fortunate to have Andy join Loop,” said Jon Niermann, Co-Founder and CEO of Loop Media, Inc. “Andy is an incredibly talented and great person who will play crucial roles in our future growth plans. Very few execs have the depth of relevant experience that Andy has had in his career as it relates to Loop’s focus and potential, so it will be an honor to work so closely with him. With the acquisition of Spkr and the formation of our Loop Media Studios, we are setting the foundation for strong content expansion that will help our B2B and D2C platforms scale even more efficiently and aggressively.”