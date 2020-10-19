 

Marrone Bio Innovations Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Operational Update

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, today released a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Helash.

Dear Shareholders:

As we close the third quarter, I wanted to take the opportunity to provide you with an update on our business and the steps we are taking to accelerate our path to profitability. In my first 60 days with the company, I have been impressed by the team and our collective passion for addressing our customers’ needs.

We are building a full-service biologicals organization with scope and capabilities across the highest growth segments in the industry. Our objective is to break out of a crowded and fragmented market and emerge as the clear leader in the biologicals space, with the financial and operational wherewithal to accelerate that position.

In our earnings release for the second quarter, we noted that we expect to drive additional revenue growth and international expansion in the second half of the year, with gross margins in line with our annual target in the mid-50% range. While we are rolling up the final numbers, the early indicators are that the quarter is tracking with our expectations.

As we have seen so far this year, growth is coming from multiple sources:

  • Expanded sales of the existing product line in core countries around the world;
  • Continued development of next-generation products and formulations; and
  • The addition of new product sales from our Pro Farm acquisition.

Longer-term, we believe growth also will come from the commercialization of a robust R&D pipeline -- one that is selectively focused on novel and efficacious biologically based crop protection and crop input products.

As a team, we are planning for next year’s budget and are in the midst of a detailed review of the pipeline. Our objective has been to step back and identify the projects that have the greatest potential in terms of revenues, internal rates of return and net present values. We are focusing on three aspects of R&D:

  • One, the early wins – the development part of R&D – that deliver next-generation improvements in on-farm performance and cost of goods sold.
  • Two, mid-term products that have a high probability of success. These often are products already in field trials that build on our established presence in pest control, plant health and plant nutrition.
  • Three, longer-term novel research with early indicators of the potential to break new ground in terms of performance, market reach and revenues.
Marrone Bio Innovations Announces Plans for CFO Succession