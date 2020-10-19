C-Bond Systems Announces Key Distribution Agreement with American Guardian Warranty Services for C-Bond NanoShield

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced a distribution agreement with American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. (AGWS), a leading finance and insurance (F&I) provider in the vehicle service contract industry. Per the terms of the agreement, AGWS, through its subsidiary EcoProProducts, will include C-Bond NanoShield for customers of its Appearance Protection Solutions product line – effective for both automotive and recreational vehicles.

C-Bond NanoShield is tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion. The liquid windshield strengthener permeates the glass surface and repairs microscopic flaws and defects on the glass, which ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. C-Bond NanoShield is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The product provides long-lasting protection from the increasing windshield repair costs associated with ADAS sensor technologies.

C-Bond NanoShield is also available with a hydrophobic to encourage water run-off and improve driver reaction times in wet weather.

“AGWS is a top-tier leader in the vehicle service contract industry and we are proud to welcome them into our growing set of exceptional distributors around the globe,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond. “We continue to seek opportunities for our newly defined C-Bond Transportation Solutions Group to expand and diversify our revenue base with fleet operators, new car dealers and service providers that can introduce our innovative technology to their customers.”

“C-Bond’s unique nanotechnology solutions are an exciting addition to the AGWS Appearance Protection Solutions product line and an ideal fit for our automotive and recreational vehicle customers,” added Jon A. Anderson, President & Chief Operating Officer of AGWS. “We look forward to a successful partnership and potentially expanding C-Bond’s robust product line into our full suite of insurance product offerings.”

About American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc.

Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Illinois, American Guardian Warranty Services (AGWS) is an innovative provider of administration services for Agents and Dealers, offering vehicle service contracts, limited warranties and a variety of environmental and aftermarket products across the United States. Since its inception in 1998, the goals of AGWS are to offer superior claim processing, exceptional customer service and unmatched profitability options. Products are insured by "A" and "A-" (Excellent) rated carriers. AGWS is part of the American Guardian Group of Companies and enjoys an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, please visit https://agws.com/ or the Appearance Protection Solutions page at https://agws.com/aps.