 

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Launch of New Beverage Product by Elevacity U.S., LLC

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., today announces its wholly owned subsidiary Elevacity U.S., LLC, a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, has launched a new product called Unwined, a relaxing, stress-relieving, sleep-promoting beverage that may help with immune support.

The tasty, berry-flavored wellness beverage is a full-bodied, mood-enhancing drink made with a powerful blend of antioxidants, adaptogens, extracts and minerals. This proprietary blend of ingredients may help reduce excess cortisol and is designed to promote relaxation and sleep.

“Our goal with Unwined was to give consumers something to help them relax after a long or busy day,” said Keith Halls, CEO of Elevacity. “We are excited to launch this new product category, which addresses the current needs of our valued distributors and customers.”

A 30-day supply of Unwined retails for $65 and is available for purchase, along with Elevacity’s full line of nutritional supplements, at elevacity.com and via the company’s network of independent distributors.

About Elevacity, U.S., LLC

With a mission to elevate happiness and well-being, Elevacity offers an innovative product line of nutritional beverages, including Elevate MAX coffee, Elevate ZEST, Elevate NITRO and Choclevate. When consumed in combination with Elevacity’s XanthoMax supplement, the beverages deliver the four “happiness” hormones for the ultimate D.O.S.E. (dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins) experience. Elevacity products are available online at www.elevacity.com and via a network of independent distributors across the United States.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Sharing Services combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of the Company’s primary divisions are Elevacity Holdings, LLC – the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary Elevacity U.S., LLC, a health and wellness products company – and Elepreneurs Holdings, LLC, the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary Elepreneurs U.S., LLC, a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractor distributors who sell the Elevacity product line.

For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.comwww.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and annual reports to shareholders.

Company Contact:
Sharing Services Global Corporation
Investor Relations
(469) 304-9400 Ext 201
Info@SHRGinc.com 

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com 




