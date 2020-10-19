 

Endexx Subsidiary CBD Unlimited, Inc. Enters into a Joint Venture Operating Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireEndexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced its subsidiary, CBD Unlimited, Inc., has entered into a Joint Venture arrangement.

CBD Unlimited owns 70 percent of the Joint Venture entity and will appoint three of its five directors. CBD Unlimited will also serve as the Manager of the Joint Venture and will conduct the Joint Venture’s Business of sourcing, producing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling various Branded Products and related activities. The Joint Venture entity has also entered into a five-year Endorsement and License Agreement with a World Class Celebrity Entity.

Endexx will provide the Joint Venture entity the initial funding for the initial payments under the Endorsement and License Agreement and CBD Unlimited, Inc. is obligated to provide such funding through the Joint Venture entity. Details of the Joint Venture entity, its brand name, product category, and the celebrity endorsement will be released following the completion of various basic requisites and the new brand is ready to be released and rolled out to the market.

About Endexx

Endexx Corporation and its Division CBD Unlimited develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa-L plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving. 

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 

Contact:

For further investor and media information, please contact:
Endexx Corporation
Todd Davis
Chairman & CEO
investorrelations@cbdunlimited.com
480-595-6900


Endexx Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Endexx’s International Division, Go Green Global, Announces Provisional Approval for Two Licenses in Jamaica